Brock Lesnar To Make UFC Return At The Age Of 43? Dana White Says Otherwise

When it was revealed that Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract had expired, fans started speculating that The Beast could move back to UFC. Many MMA stars, including former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, also called out The Beast, but Brock Lesnar and team didn’t react to those comments. Earlier, UFC president Dana White had also shown interest in booking Lesnar vs Jones, but while talking to TMZ this month, Dana White claimed that Brock Lesnar is yet to contact the promotion.

Dana White said that he would love to have a conversation with Brock Lesnar, but doesn’t think The Beast would return to UFC. He added that Brock Lesnar has had a “long, killer career” but doesn’t see the former UFC heavyweight champion making a return at the age of 43. “The guy has had a long, killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champion and the guy has made a lot of money. I just don’t see him coming back over here again at his age,” Dana White added.

Brock Lesnar UFC return: Could Brock Lesnar return to face Jon Jones?

Despite Dana White’s comments, some fans still believe that The Beast could return to face Jon Jones. While talking to Wrestling Inc, Brock Lesnar’s former WWE colleague and close friend Kurt Angle stated that Lesnar once told him he wants to fight Jon Jones in the octagon. Jon Jones is currently hailed as the best pound-for-pound UFC fighter and recently vacated his light heavyweight title to move to the heavyweight division. When asked who could be Jon Jones' debut heavyweight opponent, Dana White told TMZ that they currently have plans for "Bones".

Brock Lesnar UFC return: WWE in no hurry to sign up Brock Lesnar again

A couple of weeks ago, Dave Meltzer said that WWE is in no hurry to resign Brock Lesnar as the promotion has nothing in store for The Beast from a creative standpoint. Meltzer explained that the pro-wrestling promotion brings Brock Lesnar back only when doing a huge show to fill the arena with fans. Because of the pandemic, however, they don’t need that anymore.

Reports claim that WWE is not going to stop Brock Lesnar if he wants to join UFC or even AEW, but once they start doing live shows, Lesnar will be key for Vince McMahon's company as they aim to ramp up revenue. That facilitating a new Brock Lesnar contract will require a huge sum is bound to be an optimal payoff for both parties.

Image Source l Dana White/ Instagram