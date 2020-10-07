Dana White Gives Update On Brock Lesnar’s UFC Return: 'Fighting Is A Young Man’s Game'

After Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract expired, rumours started swirling that The Beast could move back to the UFC. Dana White showed initial interest in booking a money fight between Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones but soon revealed that the former UFC heavyweight champion is yet to contact the promotion. Recently, Dana White once again talked about Brock Lesnar and claimed that he doesn’t see The Beast returning to the promotion at the age of 43.

Dana White states Brock Lesnar won’t return to UFC

Though the UFC president agrees that Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones would have made a lot of money, he made it clear that UFC officials “don’t see happening”. He claimed that Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya has more potential to go through as compared to Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones. Dana White then praised The Beast, claiming that Brock Lesnar proved everyone wrong by winning the UFC title, despite coming from a pro-wrestling background. Dana White said Brock Lesnar achieved everything in the UFC and could return only for money, but he doesn’t need to.

“To come back and fight Jones, it would be all about the money, and money is one thing that guy doesn’t need,” Dana White told Sports Illustrated.

Could Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar’s last UFC appearance was in 2016 where he defeated Mark Hunt. However, the result of that bout was overturned to a no-contest due to Lesnar’s failed banned substance test. After the bout, Brock Lesnar bid goodbye to MMA and started focusing on pro-wrestling, becoming the WWE Champion before losing the title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Since then, Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE TV as he has not signed an extension with Vince McMahon’s company.

A couple of weeks ago, Dave Meltzer said that WWE is in no hurry to re-sign Brock Lesnar as the promotion has nothing in store for The Beast from a creative standpoint. Meltzer explained that the pro-wrestling promotion brings Brock Lesnar back only when they are doing huge live shows, but because of the pandemic, those plans are currently on hold. However, various reports claim that Vince McMahon would not let Brock Lesnar jump ship as he has a strong fanbase. He could offer The Beast more money once the company starts doing live shows.

