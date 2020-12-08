Khabib Nurmagomedov Snubs Conor McGregor, Reveals The Toughest Opponent Of His MMA Career

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently snubbed arch rival Conor McGregor as he picked his toughest opponent from illustrious MMA career. The 32-year-old faced McGregor in a blockbuster mega-fight at UFC 229 in 2018 which he won by submission in the fourth round. The bout was filled with controversies and even ended in a brawl as Khabib Nurmagomedov attacked Conor McGregor’s teammate after retaining his title at the main event.

Khabib MMA career: Nurmagomedov reveals his toughest opponent

Though UFC 229 went on to become the biggest PPV in UFC history, thanks to the rivalry between Nurmagomedov and McGregor, The Eagle insists that his 2018 super-fight was “more emotional” than it was physical. While talking to Grigory Stangrit (via sportbible), the undefeated lightweight champion suggested that his second UFC fight against Gleison Tibau was his toughest to date. Nurmagomedov and Tibau clashed at the preliminaries of UFC 148, where The Russian came out on top via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27).

The fight was so close that many believed Tibau should have been awarded the fight. Even UFC legend and commentator Joe Rogan sounded surprised when Khabib was announced the winner. "The most difficult is the one with whom I fought in October 2018, more emotionally, probably than physically. Gleison Tibau in 2012," said Nurmagomedov.

Khabib MMA career: Nurmagomedov on the Poirier fight

While the Russian admitted Tibau was his toughest fight ‘physically’, he credited Dustin Poirier with being his most mentally strenuous opponent. Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that he was emotional going into the UFC 242 bout as it was the first time his father was in his corner. His brother was also present in the arena, and for the first time, a crowd was not cheering against him.

“It was very difficult to fight Dustin Poirier emotionally, because my father was in the corner, and I understood the responsibility,” Khabib added.

Because of the mental pressure, Khabib Nurmagomedov faced some problems in the initial rounds, even getting trapped in a guillotine choke once. However, he soon took control of the fight and defeated Dustin Poirier by submission in the third round.

