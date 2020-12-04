Rafael Dos Anjos Claims He Made Khabib Nurmagomedov “Snore” With Choke In 2014 Bout: Watch

Rafael dos Anjos recently took a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov while sharing a clip from their 2014 fight. The two collided in a lightweight bout at UFC on FOX 11 which Nurmagomedov won via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27). However, while sharing the clip, the former UFC champion claimed that he briefly put The Eagle to sleep as he trapped him in a choke.

Rafael dos Anjos posted the clip after Khabib Nurmagomedov dismissed potential rematches with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. While talking to the press recently, the Russian stated that he has no desire to fight Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier again as he has “choked” them both in the past. “What for? I choked both. Why should I do this? I choked both of them, both were champions, both surrendered to me,” he added.

Rafael dos Anjos vs Khabib: Dos Anjos calls out The Eagle

Rafael dos Anjos claimed that the current lightweight champion may have “choked” out Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but he never came close to doing that to him. Though Rafael dos Anjos admitted that Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated him “fair and square” at UFC on FOX 11, his current plans are to beat Khabib’s teammate Islam Makhachev and “go after (Khabib’s) neck again”. “He did not choke me. As a matter of fact I got him snoring until a slipping rib saved him from [being unconsciousness],” he wrote.

Rafael dos Anjos was scheduled to face Islam Makhachev in his lightweight return bout at UFC Fight Night 182, but the Russian pulled out due to an injury and was replaced by Paul Felder. Dos Anjos defeated Felder in a “Fight of the Night” effort, and after re-entering the lightweight rankings, he has his sights set on recapturing the belt.

The champion, on the other hand, retired from the sport at UFC 254 after defeating Justin Gaethje by submission in the second round. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired with an undefeated record of 29-0, with many claiming that he could return for one last bout. However, in a recent press conference, The Eagle made it clear that he has no desire in fighting again as he prepares to start the next chapter of his life as a promoter after launching his MMA promotion – Eagle Fighting Championship.

Image Source: Rafael dos Anjos/ Instagram