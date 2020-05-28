Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks About UFC GOAT But There Are 6 Contenders And No Conor McGregor

While the ongoing debate regarding who’s the greatest MMA fighter of all time continues to rage in the UFC through social media, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently named his six greatest UFC fighters of all time. The undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov himself has been billed as one of MMA's greats by several veterans. However, "The Eagle" does not consider himself the best. Though Khabib Nurmagomedov boasts an undefeated MMA record of 28-0, Khabib believes that Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson are ahead of him in the conversation of the sport's legends.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov names six greatest fighters of all time in UFC

During an interview with CBS Sports ‘State of Combat’, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked whether he sees himself as an all-time great in the UFC, to which the Dagestani said that he is unsure about that. "Talk about like 'oh I am the greatest of all time?' I don't know. We have Jon Jones, Fedor [Emelianenko]. We have Demetrious Johnson, we have Henry Cejudo, we have DC [Daniel Cormier], Anderson Silva and a lot of guys." Khabib Nurmagomedov added that if not the best, he is definitely one of the best in UFC history. Though Fedor Emelianenko has never competed in UFC, he is regarded as one of the most dangerous heavyweight fighters of all time.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are still active in the UFC, but Daniel Cormier has already announced his retirement, which he will take after competing one last time in UFC. ‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo also declared his retirement after a successful title defence against Dominick Cruz, while Demetrious Johnson has already parted ways with UFC and is currently signed with One Championship.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight update

Following the holy month of Ramadan and his family’s medical condition, it appears that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be forced to postpone his UFC return to September. Khabib earlier claimed that he would be returning to UFC action by July. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family has since contracted COVID-19, with 20 members of his family testing positive for coronavirus. Khabib’s father had also been suffering from heart complications due to COVID-19 and the 57-year-old was put into a medically induced coma in Moscow earlier this month. Upon his return, whenever that is, Khabib will go up against Justin Gaethje.

Image courtesy: YouTube of CBS