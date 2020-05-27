Michael Bisping Bites Back At Conor McGregor After His ‘one-eyed’ Remark

"The Notorious" Conor McGregor has been a constant in combat sports news these past few weeks despite not featuring in any contest since beating Donald Cerrone in January this year. McGregor took shots at a number of UFC superstars after UFC 249 early in May. The former UFC double champion lined up a number of MMA veterans and ranked them to determine the ultimate G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) of the sport. However, Conor McGregor went on to place himself above former welterweight champion Georges-St-Pierre and current light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, a move that drew a strong reaction from UFC fans and fighters. While Jon Jones and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov have already lashed out at Conor McGregor for his statement, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping also took aim at McGregor this week.

UFC: Michael Bisping slams Conor McGregor for his ‘one-eyed’ comment

Well this one eyed fighther you speak of actually beat your number one, and he defended his belt so your logic doesn’t really add up. Anyway, have a good day. #facts https://t.co/thV6YXfEc0 — michael (@bisping) May 25, 2020

Last week, Conor McGregor posted a number of tweets and voiced his thoughts regarding various UFC fighters. The Irish superstar lashed out at Michael Bisping in one of his tweets by calling him a “one-eyed” fighter. Though Conor McGregor did not take Bisping’s name, he went on to hint at the Briton in his tweet. Michael Bisping fought a number of his fights with a badly damaged right eye later in his career, which MMA veterans consider being a valid reason for Bisping's numerous losses. While most UFC fans have often lauded the Briton for his bravery, Conor McGregor mocked Michael Bisping in his tweets by referring to him as a 'one-eyed' fighter.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping responded to Conor McGregor on Twitter. Since Conor McGregor labelled Anderson Silva as the "GOAT" in MMA, Michael Bisping went on to state that he has already defeated Silva. Michael Bisping then asserted that Conor McGregor’s logic “doesn’t really add up”.

Michael Bisping earlier backed Conor McGregor during a number of his social media tantrums. A few weeks ago, Michael Bisping was asked to predict the winner of a trilogy match-up between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, and the Briton took McGregor's side and claimed that the Irish superstar would “smoke” Nate Diaz in a fight.

UFC: Conor McGregor's next fight

Though nothing has been confirmed on paper, there are rumours that Conor McGregor could feature at UFC Fight Island in July. McGregor has already been liked with a fight against Jorge Masvidal and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also offered a title fight to the ‘Notorious’.

