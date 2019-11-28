Khabib Nurmagomedov: The Mystery Behind The UFC Star Not Revealing Much About His Wife

MMA has seen many superstars dominate the sport over the years, however, UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov has dominated to such an extent that he is considered widely as one of the best grapplers of all time with a record as impressive as 28-0. Khabib's billing to the top came recently as he surged ahead in the wake of his dominant performance over Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi. He gained more popularity with his win over Conor McGregor a year ago.

Khabib Nurmagomedov family

The MMA community is well aware of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his long list of accomplishments he has had throughout his career. He has close family members who are also associated with mixed martial arts as well. This includes his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, an army veteran and a master of the sport. Khabib also has two brothers, Abubakar and Magomed, who are also MMA fighters. His several cousins are signed to prime MMA promotions, something that the fighter has acknowledged on numerous occasions. However, there has always been an air of mystery around his wife.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wife – What's the mystery?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has known his wife Patimat Nurmagomedova since childhood before finally getting married to her in June 2013. Reportedly, the wedding ceremony was attended by the whole Dagistan village with around 4,000 in attendance. On the day of their wedding, Patimat was dressed in a traditional white opaque veil covering her face. Her face was never revealed in the media and she has not made any public appearances. The reason fans never see her pictures on the Internet is due to Khabib's Islamic beliefs. Besides that, Khabib Nurmagomedov also has a sister.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson set for April 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov is finally set to face Tony Ferguson early next year in April. The fight will reportedly take place in Brooklyn Center, according to UFC President Dana White, considering Khabib's grievances with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Khabib has made the contract official from his end, whereas Tony Ferguson is yet to come to the table.

