UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Tony Ferguson Is Fixed For 2020; Date Revealed

The highly anticipated fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson finally seems legitimate. UFC has announced a fixed date for the matchup. The much-awaited lightweight contest has been slated for April 18, 2020 at Brooklyn and fans have hyped it up since a long time. Current Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson would have faced each other long ago, but the fight got postponed on several occasions for various reasons.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson date fixed

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz took social media by storm with his recent tweet. According to Abdelaziz, the Dagestani Eagle has already signed the contract and he is ready to face ‘El Cucuy’ in his next bout.

Here we go. The champ signed his bout agreement against tony Ferguson. This man has been asking for this ass whooping and now he has earned it April 18th the eagle will land in Brooklyn one more time. This one is for the fans. pic.twitter.com/ifG2f9Yt9l — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 26, 2019

This is definitely a fan-favourite fight and Khabib Nurmagomedov himself believes that he needs to face Tony Ferguson before fighting anyone else. Conor McGregor has been asking about his re-match for a long time and it would indeed have been another ‘Big-Money’ fight for the Dagestani. However, Khabib dumped Conor McGregor and opted to face off against Tony Ferguson. The Russian giant believes that Tony Ferguson has done enough to get a title shot and he will definitely get it.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson comparison

The undefeated lightweight champion is coming off fresh from two successful title defences against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. In his last two fights, Khabib Nurmagomedov has choked out his opponents. It is difficult for fans to imagine someone dominating The Eagle inside an octagon. However, a lot of veterans claim that Tony Ferguson is capable enough to dethrone The Eagle. ‘El Cucuy’ is currently on a 12-fight winning streak. He is coming off straight from a knockout victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 238.

