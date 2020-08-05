Dana White Rules Out Conor McGregor Return To UFC In 2020 Despite Irishman’s Cryptic Tweet

UFC president Dana White has 'guaranteed' that Conor McGregor will not fight in the UFC again this year. A potential Conor McGregor return to the UFC was all over the news after the Irishman hinted that he 'accepted' a fight from rising star Khamzat Chimaev. Conor McGregor announced his retirement from MMA for the third time in four years on June 6, 2020, and Dana White has confirmed that the 32-year-old will not fight in the octagon later this year.

Dana White guarantees Conor McGregor won’t fight in 2020 pic.twitter.com/F1k9axMwa1 — Blue Corner Fighting (@blue_fighting) August 4, 2020

Conor McGregor retirement: Dana White rules out a Conor McGregor return in 2020

Dana White was on the My Mom's Basement podcast earlier this week and guaranteed that Conor McGregor won't return to the UFC this year. White said: "For this year, Conor's retired. He doesn't have a fight and he won't have one. I guarantee that he will not fight in 2020". Dana White's comments on a potential Conor McGregor return come only after the UFC great flirted with the possibility of returning to the octagon to face Khamzat Chimaev. However, White did not rule out a Conor McGregor return in 2021.

UFC's rising star Khamzat Chimaev recently admitted that he flew all the way from Switzerland to Ireland for the sole purpose of beating up Conor McGregor back in 2018. The Russian-born fighter then revealed that he was willing to fight Conor Mcgregor anywhere and anytime. McGregor sent social media fans into a frenzy when he tweeted 'I accept', hinting at a possible return to UFC. The UFC legend has also been uploading images of himself training and keeping himself in fighting shape, sparking rumours of a return. However, if Conor McGregor is to fight again in the UFC, it won't take place this year.

Conor McGregor retirement: Conor McGregor UFC career

Conor McGregor, a former lightweight and heavyweight champion, had a 22-4-0 record in UFC. Following his loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, McGregor announced his retirement for the second time but returned to the sport next year. In January 2020, Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor had planned to fight at least three times in 2020 but explained that the coronavirus pandemic messed up his plans. The Irishman took to social media to announce his retirement for the third time in June.

Image Credits - AP / Conor McGregor Instagram