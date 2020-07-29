Conor McGregor's UFC 246 Gear Up For Grabs With Gloves Auctioned At around £17,000

MMA fans have the opportunity of a lifetime to bid for the gear used by Conor McGregor in his last-ever UFC fight. The Conor McGregor UFC 246 gear that is up for sale includes his autographed gloves, shorts and a Republic of Ireland flag. It is reported that the highest bid for his gloves currently stands at a whopping £16,200 with his shorts going for £2,700 and the Irish flag going for £1,930 at the moment.

Conor McGregor UFC 246 gear up for auction

Conor McGregor took to Instagram to inform his 36.7 million followers that they can bid for his UFC 246 event-used memorabilia. McGregor fought and defeated Donald Cerrone at the UFC 246 main event on January 18, 2020, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, which was incidentally his last bout in the octagon. The Conor McGregor UFC 246 gear is now up for sale with fans set for a bidding war. The 32-year-old revealed that he has partnered with FansAuthentic to auction off his memorabilia and the fan auction will run for another three weeks.

The items up for auction include a signed pair of Conor McGregor's fight-worn gloves and wraps, signed fight-worn shorts and a signed Irish flag. The McGregor vs Cerrone UFC 246 fight lasted only 40 seconds so the items are expected to be as good as new. So far, there have been nine bids for the gloves, seven bids for the shorts and four bids for the Irish flag.

Conor McGregor retirement: Will Conor McGregor return to UFC?

Following UFC 246 in January, Conor McGregor shocked the world by announcing his retirement on June 6, 2020. It was the third time in four years that a Conor McGregor retirement was announced by the Irishman on social media. In March 2016, McGregor retired for the first time but returned later that summer for a rematch against Nate Diaz.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

McGregor then announced his retirement once again on Twitter in April 2019 but returned in January. McGregor announced his thrid retirement last month and claimed that he's now 'over fighting' as the coronavirus pandemic messed up his plans. However, McGregor has still been uploading videos and photos of his workouts on social media as he continues to remain in fighting shape.

