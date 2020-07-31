UFC's Khamzat Chimaev Flew To Conor McGregor’s Native In 2018 To Bash Up Irishman 

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev revealed that he flew all the way to Ireland in 2018 for the sole purpose of beating up Conor McGregor. However, the 26-year-old was detained by police authorities and sent back to his base in Switzerland. Khamzat Chimaev was unhappy with Conor McGregor's 'disrespectful' comments about the Chechens community prior to the 32-year-old's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

ALSO READ: Ex-UFC Champ Whittaker Back On Track With Decision Over Till

Khamzat Chimaev reveals he wanted to bash Conor McGregor

UFC's rising star Khazmat Chimaev initially took to Twitter to reveal that he had, in fact, flown from Switzerland to Ireland to beat up Conor McGregor in 2018. Chimaev then spoke to Russian reporter Adam Zubayraev and claimed that he was held back by the police authorities and they sent him back home directly from the airport. Khamzat Chimaev had a 1-0 pro record at the time but was furious with McGregor's comments about the Chechens community. During the McGregor vs Khabib press conference ahead of UFC 229, the UFC icon made a number of comments slating the Chechens community just before their fight.

True story I flew to Ireland before Khabib fight to beat up Conor mcgregor for what he said about our honor but they would not let me in the country. You need big security @TheNotoriousMMA weak man — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 29, 2020

ALSO READ: Khabib Vs Gaethje: Dana White Confirms Khabib Will Return To Face Gaethje At UFC 254

Khamzat Chimaev challenges Conor McGregor; retired UFC icon teases fans with a cryptic tweet

Khamzat Chimaev went on to state that he would fight McGregor anywhere and anytime. The UFC fighter also referred to the Irish great as a 'chicken' and claimed he would even fight McGregor in the streets if he saw him walking by, but unfortunately for Chimaev, McGregor announced his retirement from fighting last month. McGregor took to Twitter to announce his third retirement in four years but recently posted a cryptic tweet on social media that sent fans into a frenzy.

I accept! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Will Khabib Nurmagomedov Return To UFC? Cormier Unsure Of His Future After Father's Death

Many believed that McGregor's tweet was an indication that he is set to return to the octagon once again for another challenge. Chimaev responded to McGregor's tweet and urged Dana White to set up a fight. McGregor last fought at UFC 249 earlier this year in January, defeating Donald Cerrone while Chimaev is quickly making a name for himself having dominated and won his last two fights.

Call your uncle @danawhite I will be ready. https://t.co/OPponlhORm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor's UFC 246 Gear Up For Grabs With Gloves Auctioned At around £17,000

UFC 254 schedule

UFC 254 is set to take place on October 24, 2020, with the venue yet to be decided on. Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The title fight was initially scheduled to go down at UFC 249, but the pandemic scuppered those plans.

Image Credits - Conor McGregor / Khamzat Chimaev Instagram