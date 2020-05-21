Khabib Reveals 11 Members Of His Village Have Died From COVID-19, Lashes Out At Netizen

Earlier this week, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed his family is currently battling the coronavirus pandemic as he revealed 20 of his relatives have contracted coronavirus. Khabib’s father was put in a medically induced coma in Moscow this week. As per reports, Khabib father condition was initially was chalked down to the flu. However, later it was disclosed that the 57-year-old has actually been suffering from heart complications due to COVID-19. Khabib Nurmagomedov also claimed that his home city of Dagestan has been facing a hard time dealing with the pandemic. Amidst such a crisis, an Instagram user tried to ridicule Khabib Nurmagomedov this week. However, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion had a fitting reply locked and loaded.

UFC: Khabib family and the entire Dagestan has been suffering, reveals champion

An Instagram user took a shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and mocked him for believing coronavirus is a threat to society. “Khabib, I am very disappointed that you believe in this. Coronavirus is the scam of 21st century” wrote the netizen. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov responded and highlighted some troubling numbers from his home town.

The undefeated Dagestani claimed that more than 500 people have contracted the pandemic in his village, 11 people have died, and dozens of more people from his village are in hospital. Khabib Nurmagomedov further stated that 14 people died in one night in his village and there has been a scarcity of space to bury those bodies. After revealing such distressing numbers, Khabib Nurmagomedov ended his comment with a cheeky take on the troll and wrote, “Sorry I am not as clever as you.”

Khabib family battling coronavirus in Dagestan

Despite facing a hard time due to the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, the Khabib family received support from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier this week, MMA journalist Brett Okamoto revealed the news from his official social media handles. Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is currently under medical attention and doctors are yet to give an update regarding his recent condition after he was put into a medically induced coma.

Image courtesy: UFC