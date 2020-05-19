Khabib Nurmagomedov Says COVID-19 Led To Father's Coma, Resulted In Deaths Of Relatives

While COVID-19 is wreaking havoc all over the globe, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed there have b been 20 positive cases of COVID-19 in his family. Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was reportedly down with flu-like symptoms since the past few weeks and it was later revealed that the 57-year-old had actually contracted coronavirus along with heart complications. While most of the fans were unaware about the coronavirus cases in the Nurmagomedov family, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov went live on Instagram and revealed that close to 20 of his relatives have contracted COVID-19 and are currently receiving medical attention.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov father and relatives face a hard time dealing with coronavirus

While coronavirus in Russia already cost the lightweight champion his UFC 249 main-event fight against Tony Ferguson, things have taken a turn for the worse with the Khabib Nurmagomedov family contracting COVID-19 amid the outbreak of coronavirus in Russia. During his Instagram live session, UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said, “In my personal case, I’ve had more than 20 people sick from my family. More than 20 people were lying in the ICUs. And many of them are no longer among us. Many acquaintances have died, many parents of my relatives. Everybody is having a hard time dealing with it.”

Khabib’s bitter foe Conor McGregor also acknowledged the current condition of Khabib Nurmagomedov father as he took to Twitter and expressed his support towards the Khabib Nurmagomedov family. However, the current situation of the Khabib Nurmagomedov family is critical and the lightweight champion believes ‘Allah is going to help' resolve the terrible situation in his family. “Our learned Islamic scholars are telling us, ‘Stay home and do the holiday prayer. Don’t have guests. Don’t go yourselves as guests.’ It is a very difficult situation.” said Khabib Nurmagomedov father in an interview earlier.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov father receives support from the MMA community

Apart from Conor McGregor, UFC president Dana White also took to social media and wished for the speedy recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz did the same as he mentioned Khabib’s father as a true pioneer in the sport of MMA before wishing for his recovery. The official social media handle of UFC also wished the same for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov while the Khabib Nurmagomdeov family, along with the rest of the world, is battling the pandemic.

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram