Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Put Into A Medically Induced Coma In Moscow: Reports

Earlier this week, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explained how COVID-19 has severely affected his family members including his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Khabib’s father Abdulmanap was suffering from medical issues since the past few weeks, which was earlier chalked down to the flu. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that his father is suffering from heart problems due to COVID-19 and 20 of his relatives have also contracted the bug. While the UFC community expressed their concern for the Nurmagomedov family, it has been recently reported that Khabib’s father has been put into a medically induced coma in Moscow.

Also Read | Khabib family: Update on Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov coma report

UFC: Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov coma reports stuns UFC fans and Khabib family

ESPN MMA broke the news this week and reported that 57-year-old Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has been put into a medically induced coma in Moscow. Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed the news to MMA journalist Brett Okamoto. Khabib’s father was an MMA trainer and has been labelled as a true pioneer of the sport by numerous veterans. A number of UFC personalities including Dana White and former two-division champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter to send their support to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also acknowledged the criticality of the situation in an interaction with his fans on Instagram. The undefeated Dagestani revealed that his family has been suffering from COVID-19 and he is praying to Allah to resolve the situation as soon as possible. Coronavirus already cost Khabib his UFC 249 main-event contest against Tony Ferguson for which he was later trolled by MMA fans.

Also Read | Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov coma: Conor McGregor gets invited by the Khaabib family

UFC: Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov coma news shocks UFC world

UFC celebrities like Conor McGregor and Dana White have already expressed their support towards Khabib Nurmagomedov's family on social media. Despite having a bad-blood rivalry with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor kept aside their feud and went on to pray for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s health amid the crisis. UFC president Dana White also took to Twitter to express his support towards Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family members amid the medical crisis that has gripped the world.

Also Read | Coronavirus deaths in Russia: Abdulmamap Nurmagomedov coma news shocks the Khabib family

Also Read | Coronavirus deaths in Russia: Khabib family is suffering due to COVID-19

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram