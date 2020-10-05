Khabib Nurmagomedov Snaps At Journalist For Asking About His Late Father Abdulmanap

On UFC 254's virtual media day, Khabib Nurmagomedov lost his cool after a journalist questioned him about his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. The Eagle, who’s scheduled to defend his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC Fight Island, lost his father due to complications arising from COVID-19 back in July. Abdulmanap breathed his last at the age of 57, with the entire MMA community mourning the departure of the legendary trainer and sending their condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his loved ones.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was very close to his father as Abdulmanap played a major role in his successful and dominating MMA career. When a journalist asked Khabib his father's death has impacted his training, the 28-0 champion let loose. “Of course this is difficult, I don’t understand why you guys keep asking me this. This is very difficult,” Khabib Nurmagomedov asserted. Khabib Nurmagomedov then asked the reporter about his father while insisting that he’s “human too” and this is a very difficult time for him.

“What do you think; do you have your father? If something happened with him, what do you think, it’s going to be difficult for you or easy? I am human too, of course it is very difficult,” Khabib Nurmagomedov added.

Khabib vs Gaethje: Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his plans for the Gaethje fight

Later in the interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov talked about Justin Gaethje and revealed the techniques he’ll use to get an upper hand on Gaethje at UFC 254. The Eagle claimed that he’s going to tire Justin Gaethje with his wrestling as he knows the interim champion will try to hurt him with kickboxing and wrestling. "I'm gonna make him tired and maybe in number three or round number four, my plan is to finish him," added Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two fighters will collide in a title unification bout at UFC 254 which is scheduled to take on October 24 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also revealed that UFC president Dana White has some huge plans for him if he successfully gets past Justin Gaethje. Though Nurmagomedov doesn’t know White’s huge plans, reports claim that the boss is looking to book a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

