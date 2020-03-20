Khabib Vs Ferguson UFC 249 Ticket Refunds Update Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In USA

Despite cancelling three mega-events amidst the coronavirus outbreak, UFC President Dana White has confirmed that UFC 249 headlining Khabib vs Ferguson is still on the cards for April 19 (IST). However, UFC 249 is not going to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (USA). After the unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus, Dana White was forced to change the location and the new venue is yet to be finalised.

But, Dana White believes that he is not going to cancel the epic lightweight contest for the fourth time in five years. UFC fans who had already purchased the tickets for UFC 249 from Barclays Center are going to get their refund. Here’s everything you need to know about the tickets cancellation and refund procedure.

UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’: Khabib vs Ferguson Ticket refund update after Coronavirus outbreak

As previously announced, UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson is not going to be held at the Barclays Center. The decision was implemented by the New York State Athletic Commission along with restrictions by the New York State Athletic Commissions. For the new venue, the date is yet to be confirmed by UFC. Meanwhile, fans who have already purchased the tickets for Barclays Center will get their refund directly online. UFC is still planning to host the event (Khabib vs Ferguson) at Brooklyn if the coronavirus outbreak US situation gets resolved by April.

UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson details

UFC President Dana White mockingly posted a picture from his Instagram handle which showcased ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ taking place on the moon. While netizens reacted hilariously to the post, most of the UFC fans praised Dana White’s will of conducting the fight at any cost. According to the latest statement released by UFC, UFC 249 (Khabib vs Ferguson) is still on the schedule and the officials are working hard to organise it at the Barclays Center.

(Image courtesy: The Mac Life Official)