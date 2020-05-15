Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Wakes Up From Coma, In 'stable But Serious Condition'

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap, has reportedly woken up from a coma in a military hospital in Moscow. Reports emerged on Wednesday stating Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was in a medically induced coma in a Moscow hospital after he was flown to the Russian capital from his native, Dagestan. Reports stated Abdulmanap remains in a critical condition.

Khabib Nurmagomedov father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov coma update

However, according to the latest reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov's father has woken up from his coma. The 57-year-old is still not speaking but remains in a 'serious but stable' condition, according to reports. The news was confirmed by Ramazan Rabadanov, a family friend of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Rabadanov spoke to a Russian television outlet and said, "He regained consciousness today. He hasn't yet spoken. Yesterday he was in a coma after a heart operation." The UFC trainer reportedly underwent heart surgery in the Moscow hospital and thereafter regained consciousness.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was rushed to a local hospital in Dagestan last month for symptoms of pneumonia and flu. He was tested for coronavirus, but the reports came back negative. Last week, he was once again hospitalised in Dagestan, but this time with complaints of a heart problem. Subsequently, the 'Khabib father hospitalised' news came to light after was rushed to Moscow via a special flight. Several publications suggest Abdulmanap's condition worsened in the local hospital and hence was flown to the military hospital in Moscow.

Khabib father hospitalised: Conor McGregor buries hatchet, praises Khabib Nurmagomedov father

UFC president Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov's former opponent and rival, Conor McGregor have already sent wishes to the Nurmagomedov family. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov or anyone from his family is yet to make a public statement about Abdulmanap's condition. Due to the lockdown in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports state Abdulmanap will not be allowed any visitors.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

Last month, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a photo of his father on Instagram where he addressed the tough time his family is facing due to the Khabib father hospitalised news. The UFC champion wrote, "Time is not easy for all of us, pay attention not only to your family but also to your parents because parents are the keys to Paradise."

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a long-time UFC trainer who trained Khabib and several other MMA fighters. His son, Khabib, so far holds a 28-0 (win-loss) MMA record and has been the UFC lightweight champion since 2018. He is set to defend his title against interim UFC lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje.

