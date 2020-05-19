Khabib's Father Invites Conor McGregor To Their Home, Claims He Forgives McGregor

The combat sports community has always been fuelled with bad-blood rivalries and intense competitions. Be it Ali vs Frazier, Tyson vs Holyfield, or McGregor vs Khabib, fight fans have always relished these intense rivalries inside the ring/octagon. However, outside the ring, there has always been a space for friendship and numerous bad-blood rivalries in sports have often turned into beautiful friendships after a certain point of time. It appears that Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov are also on the verge of becoming good friends as they have kept their rivalry aside this week. While Conor McGregor has lashed out at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family several times in the past, Khabib’s father has reportedly invited the Irishman to his home after McGregor took to Twitter saying that he was praying for Khabib Nurmagomedov father to recover from his illness.

UFC: Khabib’s father Abdulmanap invites Conor McGregor to their home

Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov (Khabib’s father) inviting @TheNotoriousMMA for dinner ❤️



The world is praying for his swift recovery. 🤲🏼



Ameen. pic.twitter.com/HZ02ArXFD0 — sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) May 14, 2020

A few weeks before falling ill, Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov revealed in an interview that he has invited Conor McGregor to their home and they want to forget everything that has happened in the past. As per Abdulmanap, their religion not only teaches them to show grace in words, but also in deeds. When asked about the differences from their past, Khabib’s father claimed that everyone should move on after a certain point of time and he is willing to let bygones be bygones.

A few days ago, Conor McGregor also expressed his respect towards Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family as he took to Twitter and offered some generous words while acknowledging Abdulmanap’s declining health condition. As per reports, Khabib’s father has been diagnosed with a critical heart problem and is currently under medical attention. ‘The Notorious’ delivered his prayers and wished a speedy recovery for Khabib Nurmagomedov father.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor

After a heated build-up, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov locked horns in the octagon at UFC 229. Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor via 4th round submission and defended his lightweight strap. However, the aftermath brawl of UFC 229 kept the rivalry alive between Khabib and McGregor, a rivalry that has since captivated the attention of UFC fans.

