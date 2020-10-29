Khabib's Trainer Not Ruling Out Star's UFC Return After "very Emotional" Retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement announcement after his win at UFC 254 came as a massive shock to the MMA community. Having extended his professional record to 29-0 with a dominating submission victory over Justin Gaethje, the Russian announced his retirement, stating he does not want to fight without his father in his corner.

Khabib's coach and father, Abdulmanap died in July aged 57 due to complications from COVID-19 infection. The lightweight title defence at UFC 254 was Khabib's first fight since his father's death. Speaking to the interviewer after his second-round win over Justin Gaethje, Khabib said, "There’s no way I’m going to be back without my father. When UFC called me about Justin (Gaethje), I spoke with my mother for three days. She doesn't know how I fight without father, but I promised it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow it."

Khabib UFC return? Khabib trainer instils hope

Just days after his shock retirement, Khabib's trainer and the head coach, Javier Mendez, feels there is a possibility Khabib make a return to UFC for one last bout. Speaking to SunsSport, Mendez said while he understands Khabib's decision to retire, he feels the fighter made the judgement out of emotions and it remains to be seen if the Dagestani fighter sticks with his call. Mendez revealed he and his entire coaching staff were taken aback by Khabib's announcement post his fight UFC 254, which came after the 32-year-old wept for several minutes inside the octagon.

"I had no idea, he never said anything to me, so I was just like everyone else. But hey, you know what, I understood the father burden was too much," Mendez said during the interview this week. "You saw how much he let out, and I went up to him and told him, 'I love you, cry and just let it out'. Khabib, he was extremely emotional and what he does with that, I don't know. I know he said what he said, but he was extremely emotional and time will tell if it will stick or not."

Addressing Khabib's potential return, Mendez said it was his father's dream that Khabib reaches the milestone of 30-0 in his professional career, something which Mendez feels Khabinb might choose to do so if he has the blessings of his mother. "If his mother sees that he can continue and that Khabib did actually want to continue then she may so go and fulfil your father's legacy and go 30-0."

Before the shock Khabib retirement, the fighter was linked to various fighters after facing Gaethje at UFC 254. Multiple reports suggested Khabib could defend his title against former foe Conor McGregor, who is set to face Dustin Poirier next year. Meanwhile, the lightweight champ was also linked with a fight against UFC great Georges St-Pierre. The Canadian is regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters in history and it was rumoured that GSP would be willing to come out of retirement to face Khabib.

(Image Credits: Khabib Instagram)