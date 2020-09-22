Dana White Breaks Tooth On Day One Of Fight Island, Calls Dentist In: 'Off To A Bad Start'

After UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Covington, Dana White flew to Abu Dhabi where he’s scheduled to stay for more than a month as UFC returns to Fight Island with a string of shows and PPVs. Dana White earlier gave fans a tour of his hotel suite, showing the preparations the W Hotel has made for his five-week-long stay. Dana White’s suite includes a gym, swimming pool, snack shelf and his favourite candy cart. However, it looks like the UFC chief will have to stay away from sweets for a couple of weeks as he broke his tooth on day one of Fight Island.

After the incident, Dana White called some dentists who appeared on the spot in full PPE gear to work on his teeth. He posted a picture from treatment with the caption “Off to a bad start. Had to call in a dentist on day 1 of Fight Island. Broke my tooth #QuarantineDentist”. Fight Island will feature three Fight nights and two PPVs, starting with UFC 253 which is scheduled for Saturday, September 26.

UFC Fight Island preview: Adesanya vs Costa to Khabib vs Gaethje

UFC 253 will be headlined by a middleweight bout where the undefeated Israel Adesanya (19-0) will defend his title against the unbeaten Paulo Costa. Dana White has said time and again that Adesanya vs Costa (13-0) could be the “fight of the year” as both the fighters are undefeated and have a very unique set of skills. The night will be co-headlined by a light-heavyweight title bout between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz, and will also feature fights like Kai Kara-France vs Brandon Royval, Ketlen Vieira vs Sijara Eubanks and Hakeem Dawodu vs Zubaira Tukhugov.

After UFC 253, Fight Island will be the venue for three Fight Nights headlined by Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana, Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen and Brian Ortega vs The Korean Zombie, respectively. Fight Island will conclude with UFC 254, which is scheduled to take place on October 24. The night will mark the return of the undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as he takes on interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout.

