Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Triumphant Assamese Goal-scorer Dreams Of Playing For India 

Assam's football team entered into the finals of U-21 category at the Khelo India Youth Games defeating Maharashtra with 3-0 in Guwahati on January 20. It was Dipu Mirdha who scored the crucial goals in the 32nd and 50th minutes of the match while Uday Sankar Bora scored in the 42nd minute.

After the victory, Bora expressed his dream of playing for India one day. He further elaborated on how he has been playing the sport since he was a 10-year-old and that he wants to play an even better game than most famous players in the world.

Bora said, “I have been playing football since I was 10 years old. My favourite Indian player is Sunil Chhetri and my favourite player all over the world is Cristiano Ronaldo. I want to play even better and have a chance to play for India one day.”

The young footballer reportedly showcased incredible speed as a winger on the left side during semi-finals against Maharashtra. Bora also explained his training drills and also disclosed his plan of action before taking an important free-kick.

Bora also found it 'really nice' to have scored a goal for his homeland in a crucial match. He belongs to Tinsukia and also added that he is enjoying his time at the tournament which is also his first.

“I carry out ladder drills to improve my speed as a winger. It felt really nice to score the goal in the semi-finals. I have been supported well by the team. Before taking the important free-kick, I was just thinking about finding the back of the net. We should play well together in the final against Punjab and become the champions," said Bora.

Maharashtra leading the 'model meter'

Even though in the football U-21 category, Maharashtra failed to reach the finals, the state is still leading the medal meter with 63 golds and 204 medals in total followed by Haryana with 138 medals in total and 47 golds.

While Delhi recently paced up to the third place with 102 medals taking over Uttar Pradesh. However, the states and union territories with no medals so far include Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya and Ladakh. Assam's footballers will now compete against Punjab in the finals who recently defeated Goa with a score of 3-1.

Here’s the current medal table as we enter the penultimate day of action tomorrow. Maharashtra set another milestone as they crossed the 200 medal mark while 3rd placed Delhi also crossed the 100 medal mark.#KheloIndia #KIYG2020 #KheloIndia2020 #ChaloGuwahati@KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/6z9PKRu1Ys — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 20, 2020

