Know all about wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan and key demands

With wrestlers protest against the WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh intensifying each day and more developments emerging out of it, we take a look at what has transpired in the movement. Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? Who are the wrestlers currently present at the protest site? What do they want? Let's get a hold of everything.

The wrestlers' protest has picked up traction from across the sporting fields as different athletes and individuals have come out in support of the wrestlers. Recently, even Olympic Gold Medalist, Neeraj Chopra expressed his view on the protest. While the supreme court will hear the plea of the wrestlers, who have demanded an FIR registration against Brij Bhushan, let's give a bird's eye view to the entire matter.

When and why did the wrestlers' protest start?

The first stint of the Wrestlers protest took place in January when foremost wrestlers like Ravi Dahiya and Sakshi Malik, raised the issue of sexual allegations against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers then ended their three-day-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar after talks held with the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, who had announced that an oversight committee headed by MC Mary Kom will look into the matter. However, the protest resumed this Sunday, April 26, 2023.

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a veteran politician and an administrator. He has been an MP 6 times, having won the Gonda Lok Sabha seat in 1991 and 1999, Balrampur in 2004, and Kaiserganj in 2009, 2014, and 2019. Singh has won all the elections contesting for BJP, except in 2009 when he won on an SP seat.

Why did the wrestlers protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh resume?

On Sunday, April 23, The Wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat, went back to the protesting site. They reasoned their arrival on the delay from the government's side in revealing the findings of the committee. This time the protest has entered its 6th day and may continue until their demands have been met.

Who are the complainants against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

As many as 7 women have lodged complaints against Brij Bhushan Singh. Their identities have been kept hidden. However, it is been known that one of them is minor.

What have the Wrestlers accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of?

Other than the grave allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan, The wrestlers have also alleged financial mismanagement and arbitrariness in the functioning of WFI. The wrestlers have called out for justice and have welcomed every political establishment and individual to become a part of the protest.

What are the demands of Wrestlers?

The wrestlers want an FIR to be registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and want the WFI chief to be arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act since one complainant is a minor. Wrestlers have been vocal about the stance they have taken and want justice to prevail. Thus, the attention is on committe's findings.

How has the WFI responded to the protests?

In January when the protests were initiated, Brij Bhushan denied committing any wrongdoing and rubbished all the claims. He has been quiet during the current stint of the Wrestlers Protest. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has rejected claims of any financial mismanagement and arbitrariness.

What are the findings of the Oversight Committee?

The report is still been thoroughly scrutinized and hasn't been made public till now. However, on Monday, the Sports Ministry disseminated the major findings after a preliminary examination. The key points stated by the government were:

Absence of a duly constituted Internal Complaints Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, 2013, and lack of an adequate mechanism for awareness building among sportspersons, for grievance redressal, etc. Need for more transparency and consultation between the Federation and the stakeholders, including the sportspersons. Need for effective communication between the Federation and sportspersons.