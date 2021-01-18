CAG Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Serie A Preview

Matchday 18 of the Serie A 2020/21 will see Cagliari take on AC Milan in their upcoming clash. The Serie A fixture will be played at the Sardegna Arena, on Tuesday, January 19, with kick-off at 1:15 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the CAG vs MIL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this match.

Cagliari have faced a difficult start to the 2020/21 campaign as they sit dangerously close to the relegation zone. Currently slotted 17th in the Serie A standings, Cagliari have registered just 14 points from 17 league matches, winning three, drawing five and losing nine of them. Eusebio Di Francesco’s team are just a point away from the drop zone but also have a game in hand. The Isolani walk into the match following five defeats and will be looking to avoid a sixth straight loss. However, they face a mammoth task and will have to solve all their issues on the training ground before they host AC Milan.

AC Milan on the other hand had an impeccable start to their Serie A campaign. Currently sitting at the top of the table, the Milan outfit has registered 12 wins, 4 draws and just a single loss in their 17 league games. Stefano Pioli's men are on par on points with second-placed Inter Milan but have a game in hand as they aim to hold a 3-point lead at the top of the table at the end of Matchday 18 in Serie A.

CAG vs MIL Playing 11

Cagliari - Cragno, Walukiewicz, Zappa, Lykogiannis, Godin, Marin, Nainggolan, Sottil, Pedro, Ounas, Simeone

AC Milan - Donnarumma, Romagnoli, Dalot, Calabria, Kjaer, Tonali, Hauge, Kessie, Diaz, Castillejo, Ibrahimovic

CAG vs MIL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - G. Donnarumma

Defenders - C. Lykogiannis, S. Kjaer, D. Godin, D.Calabria

Midfielders - F. Kessie, R. Nainggolan, S. Castillejo, R. Marin

Strikers - Z. Ibrahimovic, G. Simeone

CAG vs MIL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - G. Simeone or Z. Ibrahimovic

Vice-Captain - F. Kessie or R. Marin

CAG vs MIL Match Prediction

Cagliari will start the match following a string of very poor performances as they are winless in their last 10 matches. The hosts' winless run is likely to increase against table-toppers AC Milan who start the match as favourites. We predict a comprehensive win for the Rossoneri as the result of this match.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-3 AC Milan

Note: The above CAG vs MIL Dream11 prediction, CAG vs MIL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CAG vs MIL Dream11 Team and CAG vs MIL playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.