Lance Armstrong’s Girlfriend Anna Hansen Pens Down Post, Calls Him 'love Of My Life'

Lance Armstrong's girlfriend Anna Hansen posted a romantic Instagram post while wishing the disgraced cycling great on his 48th birthday last September. Anna Hansen penned down a charming message while calling the sports icon "the love of my life". The duo broke their engagement news on May 23, 2017, via a social media post. However, the couple is yet to settle on a wedding date.

Lance Armstrong girlfriend Anna Hansen's Instagram post read, “Happy Birthday Lance! Never been a dull moment with you, and I wouldn’t change a thing! You’re still the hardest person to buy gifts for though, remembering I gave you a bottle of wine this day 11 years ago because I knew at least it wouldn’t go to waste!:) P.S. @lancearmstrong you are my best friend and also happen to be the love of my life, let’s make 48 gr8!” Hansen posted the photo on September 18, 2019.

The Lance Armstrong doping case was an investigation which led to former American road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong getting stripped of all his seven Tour de France titles. Lance Armstrong admitted that he used performance-enhancing drugs en route his seven Toure de France wins. ESPN has produced the Lance Armstrong documentary titled 'Lance'. The film will feature exclusive interviews and conversations with Lance Armstrong about his infamous career and his battle against testicular cancer.

