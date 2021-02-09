Larry Johnson Believes The Weeknd's Half-time Show Was A 'Satanic Ritual'

The Super Bowl is always an occasion for celebration and the half-time show this year around was no different. The Weeknd put on a show for a crowd of 25,000 at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday and those watching on their television sets in what was a power-packed performance. The 30-year-old performed a number of his hit songs much to the excitement of the fans and the video of The Weeknd's halftime show was uploaded by the NFL on YouTube, which has already garnered more than 16m views at the time of writing.

The Weeknd Super Bowl: Larry Johnson believes halftime show was a 'satanic ritual'

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Larry Johnson has gone viral yet again on social media, for his strange take on things. The 41-year-old went off on a wild rant where he claimed The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, performed a satanic ritual on live TV during the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show. While it is a bizarre conspiracy theory, it isn't the first time that Johnson has made such references. Last year, when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at the Super Bowl, he alleged that the duo was performing a child sex trafficking ritual.

Satan’s fall from heaven w/ his fallen angels, and Abaddon/Abel, coming from out of the bottomless pit.



Their covid quarantine short story of Revelation 9. pic.twitter.com/nXG40lNp3C — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 8, 2021

That is not all, Johnson has alleged that the NFL rigged the Super Bowl for the Tampa Bay Bucs because several players are a part of 'occult'. The 41-year-old states that Tom Brady, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski are part of 'occult' and are using their star power to recruit people. He implied that the fix was in once NFL decided to give Tampa Bay the hosting rights for the Super Bowl 2021. The Buccaneers did indeed become the first team to play the Super Bowl at home, and subsequently became the first to lift it on their home turf.

Super Bowl - Tampa

Tom Brady - Tampa

Gronkowski - Tampa

Antonio Brown - Within a year (Steelers/Raiders/Patriots) Tampa



Tampa Bay ends up in Super Bowl LV in Tampa within 3 years of announcing location (2017)



“Ah I nEeD mOrE pRoOf.” pic.twitter.com/hCNcubbJtH — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) January 25, 2021

Larry Johnson's controversies do not stop at the NFL. The former Chiefs star has alleged that the NFL and the NBA have an “effeminate agenda” to indoctrinate professional sports with an LGBTQ agenda. Johnson also alleged that late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was part of a satanic cult, while he and LeBron James committed a “blood sacrifice” to help the latter get himself another ring. James won his fourth NBA championship last season, and his first with the Lakers, since his win with Cleveland in 2016. It was the Lakers' first championship win in a decade when Kobe Bryant & Co. had led them to back to back titles.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)