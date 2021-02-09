Super Bowl Streaker Yuri Andrade Released By Police After Posting $500 Bond On Monday

On Sunday, Florida resident Yuri Andrade became the talk of the town on social media after he charged onto the field at the Raymond James Stadium in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the Bucs. The Super Bowl prankster ran onto the field wearing a pink leotard and was immediately pinned down by security guards inside the stadium. Andrade was arrested and charged with trespassing before his bond was set at $500. He was released from custody on Monday morning.

Who is the Super Bowl streaker? Yuri Andrade arrested by police

Yuri Andrade gave viewers quite a surprise on Sunday night when he suddenly made an appearance during the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ dominant 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Dressed in a pink leotard, Andrade evaded security and ran most of the length of the field before being pinned down by security guards in the stadium. The self-appointed entrepreneur and influencer was quickly arrested by local police but was released on Monday morning after posting a cash bond of $500.

While speaking to USA Today Sports after his release, Andrade said that he anticipated he would be arrested for his actions. He also insisted that it was only a "joke" among friends and he had no intention of harming anyone.

The CBS cameras didn’t show the vast majority of Andrade’s run and the broadcasters didn’t describe it on air as well. However, fans at the game captured what CBS didn’t broadcast and some inside the stadium were quick to record the bizarre incident. The video of Andrade running across the field during the game has now gone viral on social media.

Yuri Andrade Super Bowl appearance planned by YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy?

According to reports from WFLA, Andrade's appearance at the Super Bowl was a publicity stunt to advertise for an adult website. It is believed that Andrade was planted there by social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who has pulled this prank before during World Series and World Cup games, in addition to several run-ins with the law. Zdorovetskiy runs the adult website 'Vitaly Uncensored', which was also written on Andrade's costume when he ran onto the field.

In April, Zdorovetskiy was charged with felony aggravated battery after allegedly jumping out of his car and tackling a woman to the ground. In January 2020, the YouTube prankster spent five days in an Egyptian prison after he was caught climbing the country’s iconic pyramids.

Image Credits - AP