LaVar Ball Wants To Bring NFL, NBA Players To BBB And Offer Them Up To 40% Of Profit

LaVar Ball, the CEO and co-founder of the Big Baller Brand, widely known as BBB, is planning to bring players from NBA and NFL as endorsers for his brand. The former Carolina Panthers tight end insisted he only wants players who can take ownership and is willing to offer up to 40 percent of the profit to the athletes.

NFL, NBA players and prospects to be signed by BBB?

Speaking to TMZ, LaVar Ball said, "The guys that I want to be involved with, I want them to believe in themselves. So, I would give them 40% of the profit of what they make." The former NFL star emphasised on his vision for BBB athletes to have an ownership stake in the products and is willing to offer deals unlike what popular brands like Adidas, Nike and Under Armour offer to athletes in the United States. LaVar Ball added, "I'm not going to give them the 5-year, $10 million deal. Because everybody's like, 'Oh, he's passing up $10 million!' Like, Nah, if you really believe in yourself and you're going to be the head of a franchise, you'd rather have ownership. That's all I want is for guys to understand their self-worth," the former NFL tight end said.

LaVar Ball net worth: BBB struggled to dictate market

Founded in 2016, Big Baller Brand entered the lucrative athleisure and sportswear market in the United States but found limited success against the likes of the aforementioned established brands. LaVar Ball's sons Lonzo Ball, Lorenzo Ball and LiAngelo Ball were the athletes initially signed by BBB. In 2018, Jordan Crawford reportedly became the first player to endorse BBB who had no connections to LaVar Ball's family. Crawford currently stars for German basketball side Brose Bamberg.

Despite BBB enjoying relative success, LaVar Ball and BBB have also had their fair share of criticism. Back in 2019, BBB's biggest athlete, Lonzo Ball, admitted that BBB shoes were comparatively of inferior quality, which is an important factor behind athletes choosing a particular shoe.

The Big Baller Brand has also been criticised for their poor customer service with Better Business Bureau giving them an F grade in 2018 and 2019. In April 2019, BBB's official website was shut down for an indefinite period of time. The rumour mill even suggested the company would be closed down after several allegations of money laundering were made against LaVar Ball's partner Alan Foster. However, earlier this year, BBB's website was back live after the company released an official statement on its social media handles.

