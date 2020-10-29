Ryan Garcia SLAMMED By Pregnant Girlfriend After He Was Caught Kissing Malu Trevejo

Boxer Ryan Garcia has been labeled a "piece of s***" by long-time girlfriend Drea Celina after he was caught kissing TikTok star Malu Trevejo on camera. The incident reportedly took place on October 24, outside a restaurant owned by Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero. In the viral video, Ryan Garcia can be seen leaving the restaurant with Malu Trevejo, who turned 18 this month. The two talk for a couple of seconds before kissing and hugging each other in front of onlookers.

Ryan Garcia girlfriend: Celina slams Garcia before making her IG account private

After the shocking footage went viral, Drea Celina took to Instagram and shared a statement on her IG stories. Drea Celina, who’s also due to give birth to his second child in just seven weeks, called Ryan Garcia’s actions, “disgusting”. She said on the day of the incident she went to visit her family and Garcia told her that he’s busy training for his upcoming fight. Drea Celina also claimed that Ryan Garcia barely sees his daughter Rylie, before calling him a “horrible evil human”. Since then, Drea Celina has made her Instagram account private.

"But IG SHOWS ME THIS. Seven weeks left until I give birth and this piece of s*** stay being disgusting. While he barely even sees Rylie his daughter, Ryan Garcia is a HORRIBLE EVIL HUMAN," wrote Celina.

Source: Drea Celina's Instagram

Ryan Garcia cheating: Malu Trevejo didn't know Ryan Garcia was engaged

While giving her side of the story, Malu Trevejo shared a video on social media claiming that she had no idea that Ryan Garcia was engaged and had another baby coming. She said she only knew that Ryan Garcia had a baby in 2019 and thought he was single. "Did not know he was engaged and I texted him and ask him why he didn't tell me and he said because they're on and off," Malu Trevejo added. Despite that, Malu Trevejo claims that Ryan Garcia was “nice and sweet” to her when the two met were hanging out at the restaurant.

Ryan Garcia cheating: How Ryan reacted to the viral video?

Ryan Garcia, who’s currently training to face Luke Campbell for the WBC's interim title on December 5, shared a statement on his IG stories, clearing a few things about Drea and Malu. He stated that he and Celina were not engaged but trying to fix their relationship. He added that he and Malu went to the restaurant as friends, but were caught up in the moment. They did not intend to hurt anyone. He later ended with a statement that this was his personal choice and he was never going to speak on this ever again.

Source: Ryan Garcia's Instagram

Image Source: Malu Trevejo, Ryan Garcia/ Instagram