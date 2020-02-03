LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Laud Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Ft. Shakira & J-Lo

Super Bowl LIV was a thrilling contest between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Patrick Mahomes led-Chiefs ended their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl title the hard way, having had to pull off yet another comeback. With the Super Bowl being a celebration for NFL fans all over the world, the Super Bowl LIV halftime show was equally dazzling for the raucous fans at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

Watch: Super Bowl LIV halftime show

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show featuring pop icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez was highly anticipated by fans all around the world and unsurprisingly did not disappoint. The show featured some of the classic hits from the popstars and guest appearances from fellow Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin. While fans at the Hard Rock Stadium were clearly pumped after the energetic performance, several NBA stars also took to Twitter to appreciate the breathtaking halftime show.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo react to the spectacular halftime show

Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo took to Twitter with a cheeky 'I'm in trouble' admiration for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Halftime show almost got me in trouble😂 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 3, 2020

Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins had a similar response which even prompted a comment from Lakers star LeBron James.

Wifey: (with a side eye) Why are you watching the halftime show so hard?



Me: Oh I was seeing if Ja Rule was gonna come on as her guest😂😂😂 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 3, 2020

😱🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

Happy as hell for the big guy Andy Reid!! Congrats Coach!!! 👏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo also posted on social media letting fans know, he was present in the stadium to witness the live show.

Watching The Halftime Show In Person Was 😁👏🏾 — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) February 3, 2020

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie were among the several others who reacted to the stellar show.

Still thinking about this Halftime Show — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 3, 2020

😏 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 3, 2020

THAT WAS FIRE🔥🔥🔥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 3, 2020

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs win big in Miami

THE LOMBARDI IS OURS ONCE AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/WJe7nJTdnX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Coming back to the result, Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes completed a massive comeback in the fourth quarter of the game to erase the 10-point deficit and comfortably win the game 31-20. Patrick Mahomes finished the game having completed 26 of 41 passes for 286 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 24-year-old was also awarded the Super Bowl MVP.

