Giannis Antetokounmpo Takes Dig At LeBron James, Says He Wears The 'king' Crown In NBA

Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo outscored Lakers star LeBron James and the "Greek Freak" made sure he reminded James of the fact by mocking him on the night.

Lakers vs Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo mocks LeBron James

Lakers vs Bucks: Crowning night for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo was in fine form against the LA Lakers. He dropped 34 points and recorded 11 rebounds and seven assists. He scored five three-pointers against the Los Angeles Lakers to set a new personal record. While the media surely hyped the game as a big Eastern-Western conference matchup, Antetokounmpo himself took a dig at Lakers superstar LeBron James.

With just nine minutes left on the clock, Giannis Antetokounmpo mocked LeBron James after scoring his fifth three-pointer. The footage released on the internet shows Antetokounmpo apparently demanding a crown from LeBron "King" James after his match-winning performance against the Lakers.

Lakers vs Bucks: All respect after the game

LeBron and AD show respect to Giannis after the Bucks win 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uIf81Y0FW4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2019

Laker vs Bucks: Post-game interview

"I wasn't the #1 pick. AD was. Lebron was. I wasn't supposed to be here. I'm just happy that I'm here, going through the process and I always want to be better." pic.twitter.com/1dUvn5i1yr — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 20, 2019

Both the sides entered the game having lost just four games and comfortably dominating their respective conferences. But the win for the Milwaukee Bucks makes them the best side in the NBA with respect to win-loss (25-4) record. The 25-year-old won the NBA MVP last season and his performances this season once again have him in the conversation for the award. While in the heat of the game, Antetokoumpo mocked LeBron James, the Greek was humble during the post-game interview. He expressed his admiration for Lakers duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James stating he's not competing with the duo and is just happy to be contributing for the Bucks' success.

"I'm going to keep shooting. It doesn't matter for me if I made one, two or five, I just want to be better," Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA: Bucks taking a dig at the Lakers

Was this just for preseason?



Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/JgRVg4itWe — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 20, 2019

The Bucks will be facing the New York Knicks next on Saturday night while the Lakers will aim to bounce back against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

