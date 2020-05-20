Tom Brady Slammed On Social Media For Launching TB12 Protect Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced the latest addition to his TB12 products list on Tuesday and fans weren't happy. The quarterback announced TB12 Protect, a multivitamin supplement to activate the immune system. While fans may not have a problem with the product or the exorbitant price of the TB12 Protect, the Tom Brady marketing strategy and announcement for the same was heavily criticised by the fans on social media.

Excited to announce the latest from @tb12sports. PROTECT is our new immunity blend supplement created to support a healthy immune system to help you stay strong. https://t.co/Ho8acHdiYn — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 18, 2020

Tom Brady announces a new addition to TB12 products

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the globe, the NFL legend announced TB12 Protect as a product to keep the body's immunity strong. TB12 Protect is essentially a multi-vitamin blend, which can be used as a dietary supplement. However, considering it is one of the TB12 products, it was listed on the website for a steep price of $45 for 60 capsules. Brady uploaded a short video on Instagram where he promoted his new product and noted it is now available for sale on the TB12 Sports official website.

'Over the years I’ve learned how important it is to be proactive and take care of my own body. Eating healthy, staying hydrated and being active in combination with the right supplements have helped me stay at my very best,' Tom Brady wrote promoting TB12 Protect. 'Today I’m proud to announce the latest from @tb12sports (TB12 Sports) to help us all stay at our best. Protect is our new immunity blend supplement created to help support a healthy immune system. This product was designed to provide exactly what you need to stay healthy, strong and resilient for whatever comes your way.'

Social media criticised Tom Brady marketing of TB12 Protect amid COVID-19 pandemic

Although Brady does not use coronavirus or COVID-19 during his promotion, the timing of the product launch was subject to some social media backlash. Brady announced the product on the same day as Florida began with Phase 1 of reopening which allowed gyms and training facilities to be opened. Several users on social media branded Tom Brady as a 'snake salesman' who is trying to exploit the fear of coronavirus among the masses. Others doubted if Tom Brady can even be trusted as the new face of the state of Florida. Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Brady's launch of TB12 Protect.

Oh Tom this is so disappointing. The marketing of this product is clearly playing on people’s fears over Covid and a belief that the immune system just needs a boost to recover from it. If it’s an athlete recovery supplement say that, don’t play up to people’s fears about Covid — Julia Offord Pearman (@JuliaPearman) May 18, 2020

I’m embarrassed for you. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) May 19, 2020

Oh FFS Tom! @CaulfieldTim make him stop!! Just drop back and pass Tom... stop saying stupid stuff! Makes you look like a dumbass! — Stuart Phillips (@mackinprof) May 18, 2020

if i use this snake oil, can i go out without a mask, tom? https://t.co/OR4WcfNLoQ — michele (@inthefade) May 18, 2020

"Folks, it's called PROTECT and you gotta try it. Very powerful, very strong. Our best doctors are saying it increases coronaflu survival rates by 70-80 percent. What have you got to lose?" https://t.co/KJnNfxeJce — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) May 18, 2020

