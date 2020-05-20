Tom Brady Heads Private Workout Session With Bucs Teammates Amid Lockdown

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of the NFL teams have been stuck with a virtual off-season program for their players. However, this hasn't stopped Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady from leading a private training session with eight of his new teammates. The Tampa Bay Times reported that Tom Brady conducted a two-hour throwing session at Berkeley Preparatory School on Tuesday morning with some of his Buccaneers teammates.

Here is the difference between the Patriots and Tampa Bay. Tom Brady shows up to work out in his pads while his new Buccaneer teammates show up in T-shirts 🐐



📸 courtesy @TB_Times pic.twitter.com/d7uZiBrlZ9 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) May 19, 2020

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded To Buccanneers, Will Ditch NFL Retirement To Reunite With Tom Brady

Tom Brady working out with Bucs teammates in Tampa

As per the report, backup quarterback duo Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin accompanied Tom Brady along with wide receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller, center Ryan Jensen, running back Dare Ogunbowale and tight end duo Cam Brate and O.J. Howard. Tom Brady's long-time teammate and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was not pictured during the training session.

Also Read | Tom Brady workout: Brady Ousted From Closed Park In Tampa For Violating City Lockdown Guidelines

While most fans might be wondering Tom Brady has once again violated state guidelines by conducting a workout session, according to reports in the United States, the quarterback has not as the new relaxed lockdown allows a gathering up to 10 people. An NFL spokesman confirmed that the Tom Brady workout with Bucs teammates was not against the league rules and the league will allow the same as long as the players follow recommendations and guidelines set by the NFL, the state, local authorities and health experts.

Also Read Tom Brady workout: Brady To Avoid NFL Discipline For His 'personal Visit' To Byron Leftwich

Tom Brady working out: Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Uniform?

Ever since the quarterback completed his move to the Buccaneers, fans have been anxiously waiting to see Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Uniform. During the workout session, Tom Brady unsurprisingly did not don the full kit but appeared in a bright orange Bucs practice jersey along with his Buccaneers helmet - the closest Brady has been to look like a Bucs player.

As for the Tom Brady workout, reports state the quarterback appeared to be in good shape and his arm also looked lively. With a whole group of passers and catchers around him, Brady got the opportunity to test his passing range to full-potential. The session saw some passing drills where the players simulated offence set up.

Tom Brady working out: Brady's Bucs debut

Buccaneers fan can expect to see Tom Brady in action for the first time during the pre-season. Buccaneers will head to Pittsburgh Steelers on August 15 before hosting Jacksonville Jaguars on August 23. As for his official debut, Tom Brady-led Bucs will visit Drew Brees-led New Orleans Saints on September 14. Brady's home debut will likely be on September 20 against Carolina Panthers.

Also Read | Tom Brady workout: Brady Ejected From Tampa Park Closed Because Of Pandemic