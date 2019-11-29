Lewis Hamilton Gets Signed Racket From Federer; Six-time F1 Champion Posts On Instagram

Six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has received a tennis racket signed by the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. He shared the news with an Instagram story.

Lewis Hamilton was back in England with his family and friends over the weekend. He's looking forward to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Considering Hamilton's caption on the story, it seems like he has been playing tennis with his dad. Interestingly, Hamilton is not that good at tennis and he loses to his dad.

Federer said: “Dear Lewis, I hope you are well. “Just wanted to make sure you were one of the first to receive my new racket. Best always, Roger.”

Roger Federer sends a gift for Hamilton

The signed racket came with a handwritten note by Roger Federer. Meanwhile, posting the story on Instagram, Hamilton wrote on the image: “Thank you so much, Roger Federer, for this. Finally, have the tool to make sure my dad doesn’t beat me ever.”

Still on a high from this weekend guys. As I’ve always said, I have the most amazing and dedicated team around me, constantly pushing me to be my best. Today is #ThisisEngineering day and I wanted to share this photo of us all at work, the whole @mercedesamgf1 team... pic.twitter.com/j2jvdRRYjo — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 6, 2019

Hamilton was asked about the sacrifices he has made in his career in a press conference recently. Hamilton said that he does not regret any of the decisions he has made in his racing career. He stated that drivers and athletes who train every day are way too focused. Hamilton said that every individual has to make certain sacrifices and choices. He added that winning a world championship gives you an incredible feeling.

Hamilton signed off by saying that he wouldn’t change his life. He wouldn’t go back and change any of the sacrifices that he has made. He said that racing has given his life a purpose.