Michael Schumacher's Son Mick To Enter F1 In 2021 With Haas Team, Fans React On Twitter

Mick Schumacher will be racing in Formula 1 next season, with the driver set to be part of the Haas team from next year. The youngster was widely expected to join the American outfit and will partner rookie Nikita Mazepin for the upcoming campaign. Mick Schumacher’s confirmation for next year means that the iconic Schumacher name will once again be part of the F1 paddock, with fans taking to social media to react to the development.

Mick Schumacher Haas F1 2021 seat finally confirmed

The Haas team took to social media to confirm the Mike Schumacher F1 news, revealing that the 21-year-old will join the outfit on a multi-year-deal. Mick Schumacher, the son of legendary driver Michael Schumacher, has been grabbing headlines in Formula 2 this season. The young German is in pole position to win the Formula 2 title and leads the race by 14 points with one round remaining.

This has been Mike Schumacher’s second year in Formula 2, with the driver also winning the Formula 3 European Championship in 2018. The driver has gone from strength-to-strength after joining the Ferrari Academy in 2019 and is now set to be part of Formula 1 next season. Ahead of his racing debut, Mick Schumacher will get a taste of Formula 1 when he takes part in FP1 with the Haas team at the season finale in Abu Dhabi next week.

Fans remember father Michael Schumacher ahead of Mick’s F1 debut

The Mick Schumacher F1 news means that the legendary Schumacher name will finally return to the world of Formula 1. Before Mick Schumacher, both his uncle Ralf and father Michael Schumacher have been race winners in Formula 1. Ralf Schumacher managed six victories while taking part in 180 races between 1997 and 2007, while his brother Michael Schumacher is regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all-time.

HE DESERVES THIS SO MUCH OMG — 𝐫𝐨ヅ // CHECO P2🇲🇽 (@m1k4eks0n) December 2, 2020

A SCHUMACHER IN F1 AGAIN!!! — mr gilbert🃏 (@officalgilbert) December 2, 2020

History repeats itself pic.twitter.com/9Y6WX5qHEf — Draw FC (@scuderia_sge) December 2, 2020

The German stood on the top step of the podium 91 times and is second on the list of most F1 wins behind Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Michael Schumacher also holds the record of most world championships, with the German winning seven titles. The same record was equalled by Lewis Hamilton this year, as the British driver one his seventh title as well.

After the Mick Schumacher F1 news was confirmed, many fans took to social media to react to the development. Many fans tweeted that the young German deserves to be in F1, as they wished him best of luck for the coming campaign. Others also expressed their excitement about seeing a Schumacher return to the starting grid in Formula 1 once again, claiming that the news was one of the best things to happen this year.

Image Credits: Formula 1 website