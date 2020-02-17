Mercedes Benz At Auto Expo 2020: Luxury At Its Best

Mercedes Benz has always been one of the fantasy cars for most auto-enthusiasts. The Auto Expo 2020 saw some of the most premium models by the brand. The expo stood witness to the Mercedes Benz GLA. The brand is known for its brilliant performance sedans. According to the brand, they look forward to around 10 launches over the years. At the expo, however, they are showcasing the cars that will be the most talked about cars.

Other than a spectrum of future cars, the brand launched its new V-Class Marco Polo, AMG A35 A-class Limousine and the AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé. The Mercedes-Benz EQC is one of India’s first all-electric luxury cars to be launched in India. Mercedes-Benz at the Auto Expo 2020 redefined the concepts of sedans.

Watch to know more about the premium brand, Mercedes-Benz at Auto Expo 2020