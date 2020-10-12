Lewis Hamilton Equals Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 Record With Eifel Grand Prix Win

Lewis Hamilton on Sunday equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 Formula One wins by winning the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring. The Mercedes driver's win catapulted him closer to a seventh world championship.

Schumacher previously held the record of 91 race wins, a feat that Hamilton now also holds. The German driver currently still holds the record for the most world titles at seven. Meanwhile, Hamilton is on six world titles and leads the current championship. He is also on the way to take over the legendary German in race wins and equal his record for most titles this year.

Michael Schumacher's son, Mick Schumacher, presented Hamilton with one of his Mercedes race helmets, during the race presentation. Schumacher won all his world titles and races with Ferrari and Benneton however in 2011 he came out of retirement to race for Mercedes. Schumacher was replaced by Hamilton when the legendary German retired for good.

Hamilton equals Schumacher's record

The race started in an eventful way as both Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen overtook Valtteri Bottas who was on pole. However, Bottas eventually retired from the race after an engine issue. Verstappen finished in P2 followed by his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo who scored the first podium for the Renault team. Verstappen also managed to score the fastest lap bonus point of the race in the last lap.

Image -AP