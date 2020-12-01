Lewis Hamilton COVID-19: Driver Tests Positive For Virus, Set To Miss Sakhir Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19. The British driver has already wrapped up the championship, as he won his record-equaling seventh title earlier. With the Lewis Hamilton COVID-19 news confirmed, the driver becomes the second one after Romain Grosjean to miss the race scheduled for the coming weekend.

BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after a positive test for Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/c0XCfyDmWZ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 1, 2020

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix

The Lewis Hamilton COVID-19 news was confirmed by Formula 1, with the development being revealed on the website and social media channels. The 35-year-old becomes the third driver from the paddock to test positive for the virus this season and will now spend the coming days in isolation. Earlier this year, both Racing Point drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez tested positive for COVID-19 too.

Mercedes F1 provide Lewis Hamilton latest news

After the Lewis Hamilton COVID-19 update was provided by Formula 1, Mercedes F1 took to social media to release a statement as well. The team disclosed that the British driver was tested for the virus thrice over the last week, with Hamilton returning a negative result each time. The last of the Lewis Hamilton COVID-19 tests took place on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Providing the Lewis Hamilton health news, the team revealed that the 35-year-old woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms. At the same time, the driver was also informed about a contact who had subsequently tested positive for the virus. Following the news, Lewis Hamilton underwent a couple of tests, with both returning a positive result.

Updating fans with a plan of action for the star driver, Mercedes F1 expounded that the driver would now isolate in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines. The team also revealed that apart from mild symptoms, the driver is otherwise fit and well.

Who will replace driver after Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix?

The news comes as a big blow to Mercedes and F1 fans, with two back-to-back races remaining in this year’s F1 calendar. While the Sakhir Grand Prix is set to take place from December 4-6, the final race of the season is scheduled for December 11-13 in Abu Dhabi. With the driver only allowed to return to the paddock once he returns with a negative test, there is a probable chance Lewis Hamilton may not race again this year.

Mercedes F1, in their statement, wrote that the team will announce their replacement driver plans for this weekend in due course. As of now, the team has former F1 drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez on their payroll as reserve drivers. German driver Nico Hulkenberg has also filled in for Racing Point drivers earlier this season.

Image Credits: Mercedes AMG F1 Instagram