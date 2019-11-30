Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Seeking Inspiration From Serena Williams, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton has already wrapped up his sixth World Championship and will be competing in the year ending race at Abu Dhabi. During an interview, the Formula 1 driver revealed how he gets inspired by fellow athletes. Hamilton said that he has always been able to adapt and that is one of his strengths. He also said that he will jump into almost any scenario and figure a way out.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Blames F1 Career For Split With Nicole Scherzinger

Also Read: Serena Williams Fails At Cooking Cookies For Husband And Daughter; Watch Video

F1: Lewis Hamilton looking for inspiration

Hamilton revealed that he listens to Valentino [Rossi]. The MotoGP legend feels that he had to change his driving style to keep up with the newer generation. Hamilton added that he questions himself about changing his driving style too.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton To Have Contract Renewal Talks With Mercedes Amidst Ferrari Rumours

F1: Lewis Hamilton seeks inspiration from Serena Williams

The six-time World Champion also added that he looks at tennis players and how they change their swing. He speaks to Serena [Williams] and asks her about small nuances. Williams is one of the greatest tennis players to have ever played the game and she has 23 grand slams to her name.

He also added that he watches golf and observes how Tiger [Woods] has slowly come back after improving his swing. He concluded by saying that it is very similar to a driver.

Also Read: Hamilton Racing The Record Book For Motivation After Title Celebrations

F1: Lewis Hamilton speaks about his split With Nicole Scherzinger

According to British media, Hamilton spoke about how relationships are difficult to maintain for sportsmen and women as they are travelling most of the time. It becomes difficult to maintain a work-life balance. That's probably an additional weight that makes it really, really tough to hold a good relationship. He also added that there's only a certain amount that you can give to everything. It depends on how much of a sacrifice you're willing to make. For the uninitiated, Nicole Scherzinger is the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls.