Lewis Hamilton Makes U-turn, Admits Mistakes After Slamming F1 Chiefs For Singling Him Out

After earlier criticising the FIA for penalizing him during the Russian Grand Prix for practice start infringements, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton seems to have accepted his mistake. The Mercedes F1 driver had earlier criticised the FIA for penalizing him with a time penalty and points penalty on his super license, as he claimed that the FIA was ‘trying to get him’. However, Lewis Hamilton has now taken to Instagram to apologize for his mistakes.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton To Continue Sporting Social Justice Messages Despite FIA Resistance

Lewis Hamilton controversy explained

The incident involving Lewis Hamilton occurred before the start of the Russian GP when the driver was adjudged to have practised race starts in an undesignated area. After being found guilty of the infringement, Lewis Hamilton was given two five-second penalties, with the FIA also adding two points to his racing license. While the Lewis Hamilton points penalty was later withdrawn and replaced with a €25,000 team fine, the time penalty meant that he could only finish third in the Russian GP. With Lewis Hamilton failing to win the Russian GP, the driver also lost the chance to equal Michael Schumacher's record of 91 F1 victories.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Lambasts F1 Infractions As Penalty Points Cost Him Russian GP Win

Lewis Hamilton had criticized the FIA after the incident

Speaking to the press after the Russian GP, Lewis Hamilton called the time penalties ‘ridiculous’ as he said that he has done the same thing at a million tracks in the past and has never been penalized. Addressing the Lewis Hamilton penalty points incident, the 35-year-old called the decision 'excessive', as he claimed that the FIA was trying to stop him. The six-time World Champion later said that while the FIA are trying to get him, he will keep his head down and stay focused. The driver also blamed the authorities for targeting him and Mercedes, as he hinted that they are being penalized for being the fastest team on the grid.

Also Read: F1 Legend Michael Schumacher's Hopes Of Recovery Are Slim According To Neurosurgeon

F1 driver admitted his Russian GP mistakes later

While Lewis Hamilton was understandably angry after the Russian GP, the Mercedes F1 driver looks to have realized his mistakes. Taking to Instagram, Lewis Hamilton thanked everyone for supporting him, as he admitted that he may not always get things right. Addressing his actions after the Russian GP, Lewis Hamilton admitted that he may not react in the best way possible during adversity as he is a passionate human being. While concluding, the driver promised to keep learning and growing every day, as he said that he will move onto the next race.

Also Read: RCB Goes International In Branding, Signs Up Renault F1 Sponsor DP World As Partner

Image Credits: Lewis Hamilton Instagram