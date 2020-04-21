Lewis Hamilton Excites Fans With Upcoming F1 ESports Debut Teaser On Instagram

With the F1 season currently on standstill due to coronavirus, the F1 drivers are currently taking part in Virtual Grand Prix events while being under self-isolation. While Ferrari driver Charles LeClerc and Red Bull driver Alex Albon are part of the F1 Virtual Grand Prix, Red Bull star driver Max Verstappen has decided to race in the two races of the Australian Supercars eSports series. After these drivers, current F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is next in line to make his debut in F1 eSports as he prepares to drive with the Gran Tourismo Sports event.

Lewis Hamilton to race in F1 eSports amid UK lockdown

The 6-time World Champion made the announcement by posting a picture of his brand new sim racing set up as per his Instagram story. The Mercedes F1 driver has been associated with the Grand Tourismo racing game since 2017 with the game showing Lewis as a mentor and a ‘Maestro’. The game also sees a virtual character of Lewis Hamilton guiding the players throughout the game. Hamilton's long friendship with Gran Tourismo is the reason why the British star stays away from the F1 Official Virtual GPs.

Lewis Hamilton to stay with Mercedes

Amid coronavirus, Lewis Hamilton gave fans a huge reason to smile after he hailed Mercedes team as a 'Dream Team' and said that he has no plans to leave when his contract expires after the 2020 season. Earlier reports emerged that the six-time world champion was yet to open talks over a new deal with Mercedes amid Ferrari links, but in a recent development, news emerged that Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari dream move could collapse after Sebastian Vettel decided to stay with the Italian outfit.

Four-time world champion Vettel, like Hamilton, is out of contract at the end of the season, but according to a report in The Sun, Vettel has said that the deal between him and the team will be the one they are comfortable with, though in terms of duration, he has no idea. He said that his previous contracts were all 3-year deals and he is one of the most experienced drivers in Formula 1 but not the oldest.

