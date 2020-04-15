Max Verstappen Chooses Australian Supercars’ Esports Series Over F1’s Virtual Grand Prix

With the F1 season currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the drivers are spending their time taking part in the F1 Virtual Grand Prix. While Red Bull star racer Max Verstappen is yet to participate in the F1 Virtual Grand Prix, the Dutch driver on Monday announced that he will be contesting in two races of the Australian Supercars Esports series (iRacing Supercars series), in which he will be racing for the Holden Red Bull team. Max Verstappen made the announcement on his Twitter handle.

All you need to about F1 Virtual Grand Prix

Formula 1 recently launched F1 Virtual Grand Prix series, featuring a number of current F1 drivers. The reason behind holding the F1 Virtual Grand Prix was to give fans to continue watching Formula 1 races virtually, despite the 2020 Formula 1 season coming to a standstill due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Max Verstappen speaks about his participation in Australian Supercars Esports

Max Verstappen will compete in four races of the Australian Supercars Esports series, which has been split across two circuits i.e. Circuit de Catalunya and Silverstone. Speaking about the participation, Max Verstappen said that he has tried the Supercar few times on iRacing and he feels that it's a very tricky car to get right. He added that it's going to be interesting to see how he gets on against all the regular drivers.

Looking forward to taking on the @Supercars drivers this Wednesday 🎮💪 @shanevg97 pic.twitter.com/A61ybCnxv2 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) April 13, 2020

Max Verstappen also said that he was excited to race alongside 2016 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen with whom he races online a lot. He is hoping that both of them can do well for Red Bull and it should be fun racing against the other V8 drivers as well. The next round of the iRacing Supercars series will take place on Wednesday.

F1 season could get underway without spectators

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has led to first nine races of the season being either postponed or cancelled, increasing concerns over the 2020 F1 season taking place. Recently, F1 director Ross Brawn made an announcement giving an update on F1. He said that the F1 season is likely to begin at a European venue and the season could get underway as early as July if it is possible to hold a race behind closed doors.