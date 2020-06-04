Lewis Hamilton's Wait To Sign New Mercedes Deal Set To Extend: Report

In the past couple of years, Formula 1 has witnessed the dominance of Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes F1 team while other competitors have been chasing their shadows. However, things could change post the 2020 F1 season as the sword hangs over the Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes partnership as the British driver is yet to officially renew his contract with the 'Silver Arrows'. Lewis Hamilton's current contract runs till the end of the season and yet there is no news if the six-time world champion plans to stay with Mercedes.

Toto Wolff opens up about contract talks with Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff, while speaking to reporters on a conference call, said that he and Lewis Hamilton have been in regular contact during the COVID-19 pandemic but haven't seen each other since both are in different parts of the world. Wolff further said that once the F1 season resumes he and Hamilton will spend some time together, take the contract out of the cupboard, look at the timings, the numbers, the rights and hopefully have some update pretty soon.

Recently, Lewis Hamilton rubbished reports of him splitting with Mercedes by saying that they are the best team and his future remains with them. Hamilton further said that he doesn't dream of another team as he is with the people who have cared for him since Day 1.

Lewis Hamilton current salary with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton's current salary with Mercedes is £40 million ($49.4 million) and multiple reports had suggested that the Brtish driver is also in talks with Mercedes over increasing his salary to £60 million a year. According to the report published by Express.co.uk, Mercedes are reportedly ready to offer Lewis Hamilton a deal worth a staggering £46.5 million per year.

Lewis Hamilton net worth

Lewis Hamilton was recently named as the richest sportsperson in the UK by the Sunday Times Rich List. According to the report, the Lewis Hamilton net worth figure has increased to £224 million, which is £37 million more than the 2019 estimate. The Lewis Hamilton net worth includes his current F1 salary with Mercedes, which stands at £40 million ($49.4 million) and the British driver is also in talks with Mercedes over increasing his salary to £60 million a year.

The Lewis Hamilton net worth includes his salary from Mercedes and also the money he receives from endorsing brands like Monster Energy, Puma, IWC, Sony, Bose, Bell Helmets, MV Agusta Motorcycles and more. He is also closely associated with Tommy Hilfiger.

