Donald Cerrone Mocks Conor McGregor's Proper 12 Brand Ahead Of Highly-awaited UFC Bout

other sports

Donald Cerrone's cheeky tweet about Proper 12 vs Budweiser is catching everyone's attention, ahead of his fight with Conor McGregor. Know more about it

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor’s UFC return is finally slated on January 18, 2020 and Donald Cerrone, the man with most UFC wins is going to welcome him inside the octagon. According to reports, Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone are going to battle each other in the welterweight division. UFC fans are super excited for the matchup and Donald Cerrone just added some fuel to the fire by posting a cheeky picture on his Twitter handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkiedotcom) on

Also Read | CONFIRMED: Conor McGregor To Face Donald Cerrone In UFC 246, Says President Dana White

UFC: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

The super-stacked card is going to take place in T-Mobile Arena from Nevada and Donald Cerrone’s recent tweet just made it more than a normal fight. Cowboy, who is known for his love for beer, has divided the entire fanbase into several parts ahead of his highly-anticipated bout with Conor McGregor. The American posted a picture where Conor McGregor’s Proper 12 Whiskey is replicating the former two-division champion, while Donald Cerrone chose Budweiser as his choice of brand.

This isn't a battle between Budweiser and Proper 12 but Donald Cerrone is surely bringing those brands to hype up his upcoming fight. The sledging continued as the UFC logo in the tweet is also divided into the flags of Ireland and the United States respectively. The American is using Budweiser and himself to replicate the United States of America, while Conor McGregor and his Proper 12 are standing for Ireland. Take a look at Donald Cerrone's tweet.

Also  Read | Nate Diaz Has A Major Compliment For Bitter UFC Rival Conor McGregor

UFC: Current status of both the fighters

Conor McGregor suffered a devastating loss to Khabib Nurrmagomedov at UFC 229. Donald Cerrone shares a similar fate with two knockout defeats in his last two fights. Both men will be looking to make a winning return. Take a look at some of the best moments of Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor in UFC.

Also Read-  Conor McGregor Teases UFC Fans, Could Choose New Weight-class For His Return Fight

Also Read- UFC: 3 Major Fights In UFC History With Controversial Endings

Published:
COMMENT
