Lewis Hamilton Impresses With Karting Skills As 11-year-old In Throwback Video: Watch

other sports

Lewis Hamilton, in a video dated back to 1996, can be seen taking part in the Highland Spring Formula Cadet class race, which he went onto win in the final lap.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lewis Hamilton

Kart racing is considered as the foundation for many young drivers, who want to make their career in racing and Lewis Hamilton has also climbed up the ladder through it. Recently, Lewis Hamilton was seen taking part in kart racing during the early stages of his career in a throwback video which has taken social media by storm. Hamilton starts as the favourite to win the upcoming F1 2020-21 championships.

Also Read: Mercedes Deny Rumours About Quitting F1 As Lewis Hamilton's Future Hangs In The Balance

Lewis Hamilton karting race

The video dates back to 1996, where Lewis Hamilton was taking part in the Highland Spring Formula Cadet class race. Hamilton can be seen battling his way up the ranks. As the laps ticked by, he slowly made his way to 4th, as the top three race leaders battled for first place. On the final lap, Lewis Hamilton somehow managed to snatch the lead with a brilliant move around the outside. The 11-year-old judged his move to perfection, especially when some of the drivers ahead, collided. 

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Demands $60 Million Per Year From Mercedes Amidst Ferrari Links: Reports

Lewis Hamilton F1 career

Lewis Hamilton made his entry in Formula 1 with McLaren back in 2007. The very next year, i.e. 2008, he clinched his maiden F1 World Championship. He moved to Mercedes in 2013 and from then on, he has gone onto dominate Formula 1, winning five titles with the team. Hamilton, who is now 35 years of age, is still going strong and is on the verge of equalling Michael Schumacher’s record.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Sends Strong Message To Rivals Ahead Of 2020 F1 Season

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari 

Earlier, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport had reported that Lewis Hamilton had held discussions with Ferrari about his move to the team. The rumours picked up pace after Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that he was “happy” that someone of Hamilton’s quality is available post-2020. Lewis Hamilton's career with Mercedes is still under doubt after reports emerged that his contract extension talks are yet to take place. Lewis Hamilton is currently in the final year of his contract with Mercedes. 

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Says Sacrifices Are “incredibly Difficult” To Make For Being F1 Champion

Published:
