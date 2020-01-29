Lewis Hamilton Demands $60 Million Per Year From Mercedes Amidst Ferrari Links: Reports

Lewis Hamilton is already the highest-paid driver in the history of Formula 1 as per the report published by Forbes last year. The 6-time F1 world champion's career earnings increased to an estimated $489 million. According to the latest news claimed by Italian media house Corriere dello Sport, the current world champion is looking to boost his salary with his current team.

Lewis Hamilton pay rise at Mercedes

According to multiple reports, Lewis Hamilton is allegedly seeking to boost his annual salary with Mercedes to a lofty $60 million from 2021, but the German manufacturer could reject its star driver's demands. Both parties are reportedly holding their cards tight to their chests and keeping talks under wraps.

The media house is also claiming that Hamilton has submitted to his employer the conditions that must be met for the six-time world champion to extend his stay with the team. Hamilton has reportedly asked for a 4-year contract valued at 55 million euros per year and an ambassadorial role with Mercedes when he retires from the sport.

Lewis Hamilton salary at Mercedes

According to Lewis Hamilton's former teammate Jenson Button, the 34-year-old pockets an enormous £40 million base salary. He had said that someone like Hamilton is not only the highest-paid person in the team but also probably the highest-paid person in the whole of Daimler AG, Mercedes’ parent company.

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Earlier, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Hamilton had held discussions with Ferrari about his move to the team. The rumours picked up pace after Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that he was “happy” that someone of Hamilton’s quality is available post-2020. According to BBC, Hamilton said that everything that happens behind closed doors is private. He also said that he loves where he is and he doesn't want to make a quick decision to do something else. He thinks that it’s only smart and wise for him to sit and think of what he wants. After all, it is the last period or stage in his career.

