Sachin Tendulkar Makes Twitter Go Berserk With Laureus Sporting Moment Award Win In Berlin

Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar has won the Laureus best sporting moment award in the last 20 years. Twitter erupted to congratulate the master blaster. Read for more.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Best Sporting Moment award in the last 20 years on Monday. The moment when Team India carried Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders across the stadium after India’s World Cup triumph at home in 2011 got the highest number of votes. The legendary batsman emerged as the winner.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is one of the most celebrated and accomplished cricketers in the world, finally laid his hands on the World Cup trophy in 2011 in what was his sixth attempt. Sachin Tendulkar played his first World Cup in 1992 and failed to win it in the first five attempts, before playing an integral role in the triumph in 2011.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh presented the trophy to Sachin Tendulkar after tennis legend Boris Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony.

Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Best Sporting Moment award

Fans were thrilled at the announcement. They took to Twitter to congratulate the Master Nlaster for the coveted award. Let's have a look at the best tweets.

IMAGE COURTESY: LAUREUS SPORTS TWITTER

Published:
COMMENT
