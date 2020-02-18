Sachin Tendulkar Makes Twitter Go Berserk With Laureus Sporting Moment Award Win In Berlin

Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Best Sporting Moment award in the last 20 years on Monday. The moment when Team India carried Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders across the stadium after India’s World Cup triumph at home in 2011 got the highest number of votes. The legendary batsman emerged as the winner.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is one of the most celebrated and accomplished cricketers in the world, finally laid his hands on the World Cup trophy in 2011 in what was his sixth attempt. Sachin Tendulkar played his first World Cup in 1992 and failed to win it in the first five attempts, before playing an integral role in the triumph in 2011.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh presented the trophy to Sachin Tendulkar after tennis legend Boris Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony.

Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Best Sporting Moment award

"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives."



A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide.



And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt 🇮🇳#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

Fans were thrilled at the announcement. They took to Twitter to congratulate the Master Nlaster for the coveted award. Let's have a look at the best tweets.

Our hero our inspiration

Sachinn sachinn sachinn

Congrats @sachin_rt 🇮🇳😘🥰 — K R Prabin Chelakkara (@KR_Prabin_) February 17, 2020

He retired from cricket long back but if he is dugout also you will hear sachinnn sachinnn from crowd that’s the magic of Sachin #godofcricket — Amol Bakale (@Amolbakaleab) February 18, 2020

Inspired during his wonderful 24 years of carrier, and still inspiration after 7 years of his retirement..Only #SachinTendulkar can do it, Thank you.

Congratulations My Hero @sachin_rt for #Laureus sporting moment 2000-2020. #Laureus20 #LaureusForSRT #LaureusAwards #laureus2020 — MadHit Love ❤ (@madhit2005) February 18, 2020

Congratulations to "Bharat K Ratan" & Super Hero Shri @sachin_rt Sir.Whole country is proud of you & again you gave an opportunity to smile & have proud on being Indian.

You truly deserve this.Great round of applause for you.

You made our day#SachinTendulkar #Laureus20#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/GpxaY6zG5r — kuldeep #SidHearts #SidNaaz ❤💞 (@kuldeep_kps) February 18, 2020

Whatta player !!! What a wonderful player.. on and off the the field. @bhogleharsha — Saurabh Joshi (@sj2082) February 18, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: LAUREUS SPORTS TWITTER