Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton Named Joint-winners Of World Sportsman Of The Year Award

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton were named joint winners of the World Sportsman of the Year award at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday night (Tuesday IST). Meanwhile, US gymnast Simone Biles was named as the World Sportswoman of the Year for a second year running.

With 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 World Championships and Ballon d'Ors between them, @LewisHamilton and Lionel Messi share the #Laureus20 World Sportsman of the Year award - a moment of sporting history!



Congratulations guys!#SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/7akYcykux2 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

2020 Laureus World Sports Awards: Lionel Messi and Lewis Hamilton scoop awards

Lionel Messi became the first footballer to be named as the World Sportsman of the Year. The Argentine capped off another stellar season where he helped Barcelona win the LaLiga. Messi also scooped a record sixth Ballon d'Or to leave long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo behind at five. Messi was not present in Berlin for the award ceremony.

The 32-year-old, however, posted a video message to express his gratitude after winning the prestigious award.

"I am honoured to be the first to win this award being a sportsperson coming from a team sport."



Felicidades Lionel Messi 🙌#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/Qt7UDTpFya — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was named the joint winner with Lionel Messi. The German F1 racer was crowned the Formula One world champion for the sixth time in November 2019. Lewis Hamilton was present at the ceremony and was presented the award by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

"It's all of our responsibility to use our platform for really pushing for gender equality, inclusivity and making sure that we are engaging and trying to represent where the world is today."



The inspirational @LewisHamilton 👏👏👏#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/9gpD6JwjHK — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

2020 Laureus World Sports Awards: The 22-year-old scoops another award

Simone Biles was named as the World Sportswoman of the Year for the third time in her career. The 22-year-old capped off 2019 by becoming the most decorated gymnast in the history of World Championships.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was at the ceremony to accept the Best Sporting Moment award (2000 - 2020) at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support!



I dedicate this @LaureusSport award to India 🇮🇳, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket.#SportUnitesUs #Laureus20 #SportForGood pic.twitter.com/wiqx0D9e2E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 18, 2020

2020 Laureus World Sports Awards: Other winners at the ceremony

Sportsman: Lionel Messi and Lewis Hamilton

Sportswoman: Simone Biles

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dirk Nowitzki

Comeback of the Year: Sophia Floersch

Action Sportsperson: Chloe Kim

Sportsperson with a Disability: Oksana Masters

Breakthrough of the Year: Egan Bernal

Exceptional Achievement: Spanish Basketball Federation

Sport for Good Award: South Bronx United

Team of the Year: South Africa Men's Rugby Team (Springboks)

Sporting Moment 2000-2020: Sachin Tendulkar for 2011 World Cup Triumph

