Lewis Hamilton Waiting For Keanu Reeves' Call As He Prepares For Debut Movie; Watch Clip

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is currently enjoying his time off the track. The Mercedes driver will soon be back on the grid. Lewis Hamilton has been in the news after reports emerged of him holding discussions with Ferrari about his move to the team. The rumours picked up pace after Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that he was “happy” that someone of Hamilton’s quality is available post-2020. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri has confirmed that F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is eager to join the team when his time at Mercedes comes to an end.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Donates $500,000 For Welfare Of Animals In Australia Bushfires

Lewis Hamilton movie

Recently, Lewis Hamiltion revealed the news that he was preparing for his first movie role to his Instagram followers. The 35-year-old shared several videos of himself firing guns.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Overcoming His Deteriorating Hair Loss Problem

Keanu Reeves prepares for characters in Matrix 4 and John Wick

According to Yahoo, Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is also shooting guns in preparation for the return of two of his most iconic action characters in Matrix 4 and the fourth John Wick adventure. Both movies are due for release on the same day in May 2021. Isn't that interesting?

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton May Move To Ferrari At The End Of 2020 Season: Reports

Lewis Hamilton donates money for Australia Bushfires

Lewis Hamilton recently pledged to donate $500,000 (382,819 pounds) towards the rescue of animals caught in bushfires ravaging South East Australia. He put up a video of a koala being saved from a backdrop of smoke and flames. He wrote that it saddens him deeply to know that over 1 billion animals in Australia died a painful death for no fault of theirs.

Also Read: Will Lewis Hamilton Make His Move To Ferrari At The End Of F1 2020 Season?