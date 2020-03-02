Lewis Hamilton 'is A Headache For Everyone': Ex-F1 Driver Mark Webber

The F1 2020 season is just over a week away and teams are busy preparing for the upcoming edition. Current World Champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes will be eager to get back in action as he has his eyes set on the seventh World title and equal legendary F1 racer Michael Schumacher's record. Hamilton's bid for title won't be easy as Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Ferrari's Charles LeClerc and his own teammate Valterri Bottas could pose a serious challenge to his title.

Bottas has been clearly outperformed by the British driver since he joined the team back in 2017, but he did give him a little scare in the early part of the 2019 season, leading the championship after four races.

F1 news: Mark Webber says Lewis Hamilton headache for F1

Former F1 driver Mark Webber has said that Lewis Hamilton could cause anyone a headache as a teammate. While speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Mark Webber has said that Hamilton is one of the greats of F1 and he almost feels sorry for Valtteri Bottas having to be his teammate, adding that nobody would be comfortable alongside Hamilton.

Speaking about the same, Hamilton said that he has nothing against Valtteri Bottas, but Hamilton is one of the greats of the sport in the last 70 years. He further said that Hamilton is a headache for everyone and he doesn't know who would be comfortable sitting beside him. Speaking further about Hamilton, Webber said that the Mercedes driver is hungry and still tenacious. The quality of reinventing himself is great to watch.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton Mercedes contract

The Lewis Hamilton Mercedes contract talk came into limelight recently when the British driver spoke about life beyond his £40-million-a-year contract. The Mercedes driver claimed that he is yet to have a word over his contract. He asserted that he knows that Toto Wolff, the team principal is keen on negotiating with him but right now, he is focusing on fitness issues. He further claimed that he did not want to get bogged down by contract rumours at this stage.

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes contract: Here's how much the F1 team is reportedly offering to the World Champion

Recently a report by Express.co.uk claimed that Mercedes are ready to offer Lewis Hamilton a deal worth a staggering £46.5million-a-year. Earlier, multiple reports suggested that Lewis Hamilton is seeking to boost his annual salary with Mercedes to a lofty $60 million from 2021, but the German manufacturer could reject its star driver's demands. Hamilton has become the most successful driver, winning five of the last six F1 World titles.

