Lewis Hamilton Named Influential 'black' Person In UK, No Marcus Rashford In Top 10: Study

Days after winning his seventh Formula 1 World Championship, British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton was named as Britain's most influential black person in Powerlist 2021. Hamilton recently made history by equalling the record set by F1 legend Michael Schumacher for the most title victories in Formula 1 history.

He was given the honour following his support for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the start of this year's F1 campaign. Back in June, the Mercedes driver encouraged his fellow F1 drivers to take a knee before races - and also launched The Hamilton Commission, which aimed to increase the number of black people in motor racing.



Lewis Hamilton named UK's most influential person

According to a report by Daily Mail, Lewis Hamilton has described the honour as a 'monumental moment' but also said that he would use the award to pledge he would not 'stay silent' on racism in F1. The second spot on the list belonged to Professor Kevin Fenton, the London chief of Public Health England, while the third spot belonged to rapper Stormzy.

England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford failed to make it in top 10 despite twice forcing the Government into U-turns on providing free school meals during school holidays as well as launching a national book club to encourage disadvantaged youngsters to read.

As per the report, the annual list of the most powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage in the UK is ranked by independent judges chaired by retired High Court judge Dame Linda Dobbs, in partnership with law firm JP Morgan.

Hamilton net worth

Speaking about the Hamilton net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the seven-time F1 World Champion has a whopping $285 million. Much of his net worth is boosted by his contract with Mercedes, along with championship winnings and endorsements. Forbes reports that the 35-year-old has endorsement deals with the likes of Bose, L’Oreal, Monster Energy, Puma, Sony, Tommy Hilfiger, and Vodafone among many others and earn more than $12 million a year from them.

The F1 legend has pumped up serious money into real estate, $44 million on a Manhattan penthouse in 2017 which was listed for $57 million last year. The Wall Street Journal reports that Lewis Hamilton acquired another penthouse, this time for $40.7 million, and became a neighbour of NFL legend Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Back in May, Lewis Hamilton was named UK's richest sportsperson by the Sunday Times Rich List back in May. According to the report, back then the Mercedes driver net worth has increased to £224 million ($297.5 million), which is £37 million ($49.14 million) more than the 2019 figures. The current world champion is arguably the most marketable F1 driver

Hamilton F1 wins

Lewis Hamilton, before lifting his seventh world title, made history by recording the most number of F1 wins in Formula 1. Hamilton won his 92nd Grand Prix in Portugal to break a tie with Michael Schumacher for the most career F1 wins.

Image Source: Lewis Hamilton / Twitter